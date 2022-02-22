Freezing temperatures a cause for concern among Sonoma County homeless advocates

With temperatures expected to plummet this week into subfreezing conditions — about 10 degrees lower than what’s usually expected for late February — homeless advocates expressed concern as they scramble to prepare shelters.

Overnight temperatures could dip into the mid-20s on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, said Jeff Lorber, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service. The weather service has issued a freeze watch across the North Bay for Tuesday through Friday overnight and morning.

“I'm scared to death for people who are forced to be living outside because there is no place else for them to go,” said Kathleen Finnegan, a member of the Homeless Action advocacy group.

Homeless Action was busy Monday evening trying to organize volunteers and secure a temporary shelter for homeless populations in Sebastopol, said the group’s president, Audrienne Lauby. As of Monday afternoon they had not yet secured anything.

“It seems to have left everyone flat-footed,” Lauby said. “I’m really worried that people are not prepared.”

Sonoma County Acts of Kindess will continue to deliver hot meals and supplies such as warm clothing throughout the cold spell, said Miles Sarvis-Wilburn, the treasurer for the volunteer-run nonprofit’s board of directors.

The freezing weather will leave thousands of homeless people in the county without “basic human necessities like a warm place to stay,” Sarvis-Wilburn said.

The Sonoma County Department of Health could not be reached Monday, as it was Presidents Day, a national holiday.

With light rain in the forecast Monday night, meteorologists expected temperatures to drop overnight into the upper 30s, possibly even the upper 20s.

“We’ll definitely feel the chill in the air tomorrow as temperatures drop and light winds remain,” Lorber said on Monday afternoon.

The lowest temperatures will be Tuesday and Wednesday night, especially in the valleys and mountains of Sonoma County, Lorber said, where temperatures could drop to a low of 28 degrees.

Freeze Watch for the North Bay and Salinas Valley. Sub-freezing temperatures are possible in these areas on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights. Elsewhere look for widespread 30s with locations near the coast remaining around 40. Are you ready for the cold? #cawx pic.twitter.com/moSnbkqiws — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 21, 2022

“This cold definitely brings dangers for the homeless and people who don’t have permanent housing,” Lorber said. “We definitely encourage agencies to reach out to vulnerable populations and make sure people have shelter.”

Scott Rocco, the emergency department manager for Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, said they’ve seen a significant number of unsheltered people end up in the emergency department during cold spells like the one expected this week.

“We’ve had several weeks of warm, mild weather, which can give people a false sense of security over how cold it’s going to get,” Rocco said. “Without that information, there’s definitely risk for more moderate to severe hypothermia if people aren’t prepared for it.”

Mild hypothermia is defined as a core body temperature below 95 degrees Fahrenheit, Rocco said. “That’s pretty easy to fall into that mild category when temperatures are forecast to be like what’s over the next week.” Severe hypothermia is defined as someone with a core temperature below 82 degrees, “which is very profound and difficult to even manage to get up in temperature,” he said.

Rocco recommended that government agencies and local organizations that have developed a relationship with the homeless community reach out and inform them on the weather that’s to come, as well as resources that are available like shelters and supplies.

Frost and freeze conditions can also pose a threat to pets, crops, tender plants and unprotected outdoor plumbing.

The weather service advises outdoor pipes be wrapped, drained or allowed to slowly drip to prevent the pipes from freezing and bursting. If you have an in-ground sprinkler setup the advice is to drain it and also cover aboveground pipes.

