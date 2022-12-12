After a weekend storm that brought snow to parts of the North Bay, the region will see dry conditions and consistently colder temperatures this week, according to the National Weather Service.

The expected low temperatures prompted the weather service to issue a freeze warning and some local cities to open warming centers.

The weather service warning, issued early Monday, is for the North Bay valleys from 1 to 9 a.m. Tuesday. The low temperature in Petaluma is expected to be 29, in Santa Rosa the low is expected to be 30, according to a tweet from the weather service

Frost is likely for inland areas tonight with a freeze in the North Bay valleys. Remember to protect people, pets, plants, and pipes from the cold! #cawx pic.twitter.com/IS2onIvTrR — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 12, 2022

Much of Sonoma County will see lows ranging from the upper 20s to the lower 30s every morning this week, said Dalton Behringer, meteorologist with the weather service’s Monterey office.

The coastal mountain ranges and higher terrain will be slightly warmer with temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

“Looking forward through the rest of the week, the mornings are going to be cold,” Behringer said.

The highs across the North Bay this week will be around the mid-50s, with the mountain ranges seeing temperatures in the high 40s to low 50s.

In response to the expected lows, the cities of Santa Rosa and Sonoma as well as the County of Sonoma are offering places for people to get out of the cold.

A warming center is open through Thursday morning at the Homeless Services Center of Catholic Charities’ Caritas Center at 301 Sixth St. Suite 108 in Santa Rosa. It is open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., according to an alert on the city’s website.

A warming center is open through Wednesday at the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Building at 126 First St. W. in Sonoma. It is open from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m., according to a joint release from the County of Sonoma and city of Sonoma.

The Reach for Home shelter at St. Paul Episcopal Church in Healdsburg at 209 Matheson St. opens its doors daily at 6 p.m., said Berenice Luna, office manager for Reach for Home.

The West County Community Services’ shelter at the Guerneville Veterans Building at 16255 First St. in Guerneville has expanded its capacity to 31 beds, according to a news release from the county. As of 5 p.m. Monday, the shelter was full and had a waiting list, officials said.

The freezing temperatures follow a three-day storm that brought about 1.25 to 2 inches of rain to the North Bay valleys and 2 to 4 inches to the coastal ranges, according to Roger Gass, another weather service meteorologist.

Santa Rosa received about .55 inches Sunday from scattered showers, bringing rainfall totals from the storm to 1.53 inches. Venado, about 10 miles west of Healdsburg, received about 4.46 inches of rain since Friday.

As other areas were getting rain, Mount St. Helena in Napa County was getting a dusting of snow.

More than 50 people were stuck in the collecting snowflakes for about three hours Sunday night on Highway 29 as a diesel truck blocked their path, said California Highway Patrol Office Jaret Paulson.

The truck had not been able to complete a turn on the curvy road and ended up stuck at about 10 p.m., backing up traffic and prompting CHP to close the road.

Caltrans sent a few snowplow vehicles and cleared the road enough so the truck could be towed. The road was reopened by about 1 a.m., by which time it had stopped snowing, Paulson said.

Snow in Napa County! Slow down & buckle up. pic.twitter.com/vgcktmNziQ — CHP Napa Area (@CHP_Napa) December 12, 2022

