Dangerously high waves continued to attract spectators to the coast as over 2 inches of rain fell in some places in Sonoma and Napa counties from midnight Friday to midday Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

The rainfall will taper off Saturday evening with the possibility of some scattered and light showers, said Sarah McCorkle, meteorologist with National Weather Service’s Monterey Station.

Another system moving in through Sunday will mainly impact Southern California but may lead to “a sprinkle or two” Sunday along with cloudy skies, she said.

Saturday night temperatures will reach a high of mid-50s along the coast and upper-50s further inland, with lows tonight reaching upper-40s along the coast and mid- to low-40s inland, she said.

Sunday it will be bit cooler, with temperatures reaching the mid-50s along the coast and low-to mid-50s further inland.

“It looks like there could be some fog early tomorrow morning in the valleys,” she said.

Sunday night should be “fairly nice” for New Year’s Eve, with maybe “a shower or two” but it’ll likely be dry with some clouds in the sky and calm winds, McCorkle said.

Sunday night it’ll be a little cooler than Saturday with lows dipping into the low-40s across the interior, with the coast reaching lows in the mid-40s, she said.

Here’s what the rainfall levels looked like across Sonoma and Napa counties between midnight Friday through midday Saturday:

Sonoma County

Cloverdale (through 7 a.m. Saturday): 1.95 inches

Downtown Santa Rosa: 1.44 inches

Lake Sonoma Recreation Area: 1.86 inches

Mountains east of Geyserville: 2.20 inches

Annapolis: 2.08 inches

Petaluma: 0.82 inches

Rohnert Park: 1.46 inches

STS: 1.65 inches

Venado: 2.83 inches

Napa County

Angwin: 2.08 inches

Napa: 1.58 inches

Napa County Airport: .99 inches

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On X/Twitter @sawhney_media.