Fried food, animal exhibits, critter costumes: The Sonoma County ‘Tropical Fairadise’ is here

Admission: General admission tickets for age 13 and older: $14 in advance and $18 after Aug. 3. Kids admission tickets for ages 6-12: $10. Seniors age 60 older, $1 Fridays only, and general admission other days; children age 6 and younger free every day.

When: Aug. 4-14 (closed Monday, Aug. 8). Gates open from noon until 9 p.m. The event will remain open until 10 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The aroma of fried foods, buzz of live music, and a bubble-blowing giraffe and zebra duo on stilts were some of the many spectacles that wowed crowds Thursday at the Sonoma County Fair’s opening day.

With bungee-jumping, carnival rides, games, horse racing, animal exhibits and a “Captain Jack Spareribs” magic show, to name just a few of the attractions, there was plenty for visitors to take in as the fair returned full-throttle for the first time since 2019 due to COVID-19-induced cancellations and downgrades.

Santa Rosa resident Alicia Debonis and her 8-year-old son, Dominic, whose ear-to-ear-smile featured a smattering of Dippin' Dots, enjoyed some food while seated at one of the shaded picnic tables Thursday.

“I go to the county fair every year with my family, and it was definitely weird not having that tradition for two years,” Debonis said, wearing a tropical dress and lei to fit this year’s theme, “Tropical Fairadise.”

“I’m glad it’s back,” she said.

The tropical paradise theme, inspired by Polynesian culture, was evident in the renowned Hall of Flowers, where audible “oohs” and “ahhs” could be heard as visitors entered.

At the center, a gigantic Tiki fountain spouted water into a sea of colorful flowers and lush plants, the arena dotted with small huts and murals.

One visitor, Michael Poirier, 68, of Santa Rosa, said he comes to the fair every year because he’s a carpenter and draws inspiration from the landscape projects.

“It looks like they put a lot of work into this year’s (exhibit),” he said of the competitors, adding that the theme makes one desire a vacation.

The competitors also enjoyed community praise for their hard work, as well as acknowledgment in the form of awards.

Mike Boss, a member of the Men’s Garden Club of Santa Rosa, which took a first place ribbon for their “Skull Island” portion of the exhibit, said they used a rare yucca, rudbeckias, milkweed and more to create their pirate-themed garden.

The hall wasn’t the only competitive venue, though, as people from all ages showcased goats, cows, rabbits and more in the livestock exhibits.

Cassie McKnight, an 18-year-old in the West County Future Farmers of America, entered her 1-year-old steer named Willard in the livestock competition. She won awards in the local born and bred category and the crossbred category.

“I do it because it’s really fun, and why not,” she said, guiding her long-lashed black-and-white steer out of his stall for a picture.

Watching a steer competition, Audrey Ferber, 73, says she drove in from San Francisco.

“I just thought it seemed like a nice antidote to life in the city,” she said, adding that the highlight for her was looking at the lambs and cows. And that being around live animals “makes me think about what I eat and where it comes from,” she said.

For many, going to the fair is a family tradition.

Cori Tallent takes her mom, Alison Yoshikawa, to the fair for her birthday every year.

“It’s nice to see everybody out and about,” Tallent said. “I hate to say the word ‘normal,’ but it does feel more normal.”

And the fair food, which included fried pickles, waffles on a stick and lobster fries is “awesome and artery-clogging,” said her husband, who did not want to give his first name. Earlier they had feasted on a prawn and octopus cocktail.

“I’ve never seen that ever, that’s so fun,” Tallent said, as two people dressed in giraffe and zebra costumes, wearing tutus and leis, walked past on stilts, blowing bubbles for children.

“Seeing the kids get all excited, it’s that kind of stuff that makes the fair so fun,” she said.

