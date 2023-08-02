Friends recall Petaluma woman who died from self-inflicted fire

Ember Leona succumbed to her injuries two days after the June 18 incident on E Street.|
AMELIA RICHARDSON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
August 1, 2023, 5:24PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Paul Stepp remembers one of the last moments he shared with his friend Ember Leona, a Petaluma resident who died last June at 37 years old.

Stepp, also a Petaluma resident, said he visited Leona at her car – which was also her home – on the afternoon of June 17, after it had broken down in the 400 block of E Street.

The two walked over to the nearby farmers market in Walnut Park, and Leona was deeply fascinated with the band playing that day.

“She had a vast knowledge of music,” Stepp told the Argus-Courier.

He and Leona continued to watch the band from the park grass, until she briefly went back to her car, bringing back a glass jar filled with dozens of guitar picks that she had decorated herself. She also brought a gift card.

“She picked out a bunch of guitar picks and she put some change and the gift card (into) the band donation box,” Stepp said.

For Stepp, it was another example of the generous and selfless spirit which had exemplified Leona ever since he met her in September 2022.

“That was the last time I saw her,” he said, holding back tears.

The next night, at about 11:45 p.m. on June 18, officers responded to the quiet residential block of E Street after receiving reports of “disturbances related to a female subject who appeared to have been living out of a vehicle,” Petaluma police said in a news release.

They arrived to find Leona’s SUV with its windows covered, and Leona herself – inside with her four dogs – refusing to communicate with them, although at one point she “rolled down the driver’s window slightly and dropped a lit piece of paper out of the vehicle,” police said.

The officers stepped away, but soon returned to find the driver-side window uncovered, revealing Leona in the front seat with a container full of gasoline in her lap. Before anyone could stop her, Leona sparked a lighter and ignited the gas.

Suddenly scrambling, the officers broke the windows and pulled Leona and her dogs from the burning SUV. Three of the four dogs suffered burns but survived and are expected to fully recover.

Leona suffered severe burns and – despite being transported to the Bothin Burn Center at Saint Francis Memorial Hospital in San Francisco – died June 20 from her injuries.

Although police originally were called to the scene on reports of suspected drug activity in Leona’s SUV, they later said no evidence was found to corroborate it.

Generous and kind

Leona, a transgender woman coping with homelessness, was known to be a troubled soul. But she was also known as a kind, sensitive and highly intelligent person.

On June 28, many people who knew her gathered at the site of the tragedy to share memories from happier times, and to say goodbye to their friend.

The Argus-Courier spoke with several of these friends – some of whom knew her as a trusted colleague on the Petaluma Downtown Streets Team – and pieced together parts of Leona’s more recent past.

Friends say Leona came to Petaluma from Southern California about two years ago. She had been her way to Canada to begin a new chapter of her life, and was planning on making only a short stop in Petaluma – but, as Stepp said, something about Petaluma just made her want to stay.

“She told me, ‘This is the nicest town I’ve ever been in,’” Stepp said.

Leona soon became known in certain circles locally, and those who knew her describe her as a generous person with a “magnetic personality.”

As she navigated Petaluma, living out of her vehicle with her dogs, Leona was known to stay near the main Petaluma library on East Washington Street – often parking in the Airport Express lot or the Kenilworth Park area – and found comfort in the library and its surroundings there.

“She loved the library,” said Taycha Solivan, who was Leona’s case manager for eight months with the Downtown Streets Team, a Petaluma program providing support and resources for people experiencing homelessness in exchange for help cleaning up city streets. “She was very into education and wanted to be educated.”

Solivan said Leona would volunteer with the Downtown Streets Team for about four hours per day, five days per week, sweeping streets to help keep the city clean.

“Actually she would continue beautification (after her shifts) and was really adamant about keeping everything clean,” Solivan said. “She would clean up at the library after her shifts. She would take it upon herself to start cleaning up storm drains and things like that. She was pretty amazing.”

Solivan also said Leona was an advocate for others experiencing homelessness. In 2015, she wrote a letter to then-Gov. Jerry Brown and state representatives urging them to provide more support for the state’s homeless.

“She was very giving,” Solivan said. “If she saw someone without shoes, she would make sure to find them some.”

Michelle Miller, a friend who also knew Leana through the Downtown Streets Team, recalled that Leona “used to go to the Petaluma library next to the park every day after 5 p.m. and I would play with the dogs and we really enjoyed each other's company.”

“She did say that she spent a year in a mental hospital once for paranoid delusions, but she got better and wanted to study Japanese and computer programming,” Miller said, adding that Leona was a talented artist, guitar player and songwriter.

'There were setbacks’

Stepp, a frequent library-goer, recalled not only the last time he saw Leona, but the first time – seen from inside the library.

“When I looked out the back window of the library into the park, she had a Goofy hat on, from the cartoon. It was a baseball hat that looked like Goofy the dog,” Stepp said. “And I had been parking next to her, (not knowing) it was her car. Something inside me just said, ‘I need to speak to this person.’”

Later he started up a conversation,

“And I discovered she was just such a friendly person.”

Stepp said he continued to see Leona at the library many more times, occasionally giving her money or other things she might need.

“I was amazed by how this person was living like this but could still be happy,” he said.

But, he added, “there were setbacks.”

Exactly what led to Leona committing such an extreme and fatal act on June 18 remains under investigation. But to Stepp, “It seemed like every time Ember would get ahead, something would happen” to set her back again, he said.

At one point in mid-March, Leona was arrested and spent two days in Sonoma County jail before a judge tossed out the charges against her.

Leona’s car was also impounded and her dogs were taken away.

“That was her family and that was her home to her, so she was pretty traumatized,” Solivan said. “She had used some money that she had saved up from working at a local hardware store part-time, she used all of her money to get her car out. So she was really upset about that.”

Those who knew Leona speculated that the arrest may have led to her extreme response when she was approached by police on the night of June 18. But, Solivan and Stepp said, Leona seemed stable to them prior to the tragic incident.

“I saw her the Friday before the incident. She was in good spirits,” Solivan said. “She had filled a bunch of bags of debris that were super heavy and she was really proud of it.”

Though she normally preferred to park her SUV near the library, Leona’s vehicle had recently broken down on E Street – but she was working on getting it up and running again.

“She had just ordered her car parts,” Solivan said. “She had collected enough money through recycling and a couple of other people had helped her out.”

“She was like, ‘Have a great weekend, thank you guys for everything!’ And that was the last time we saw her.”

Stepp said he tried to help out by offering to have the vehicle towed and fixed up. But Leona, being an independent person, wanted to work on it herself.

“I had been seeing her every day and bringing water. We were just checking up on her and seeing if she was OK,” Stepp said.

Then came the horrific incident, leaving her friends in disbelief.

“I'm shocked and devastated that she would do what she did,” Miller said. “She must have felt so stuck and depressed.”

For Stepp, the positives of Leona’s life are easier to remember, given how popular and well-liked she was.

“I meet so few people that are like that,” he said. “Everybody that knew her is going to miss her.”

Argus-Courier staff photographer Crissy Pascual contributed to this report.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.

