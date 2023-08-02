Paul Stepp remembers one of the last moments he shared with his friend Ember Leona, a Petaluma resident who died last June at 37 years old.

Stepp, also a Petaluma resident, said he visited Leona at her car – which was also her home – on the afternoon of June 17, after it had broken down in the 400 block of E Street.

The two walked over to the nearby farmers market in Walnut Park, and Leona was deeply fascinated with the band playing that day.

“She had a vast knowledge of music,” Stepp told the Argus-Courier.

He and Leona continued to watch the band from the park grass, until she briefly went back to her car, bringing back a glass jar filled with dozens of guitar picks that she had decorated herself. She also brought a gift card.

“She picked out a bunch of guitar picks and she put some change and the gift card (into) the band donation box,” Stepp said.

For Stepp, it was another example of the generous and selfless spirit which had exemplified Leona ever since he met her in September 2022.

“That was the last time I saw her,” he said, holding back tears.

The next night, at about 11:45 p.m. on June 18, officers responded to the quiet residential block of E Street after receiving reports of “disturbances related to a female subject who appeared to have been living out of a vehicle,” Petaluma police said in a news release.

They arrived to find Leona’s SUV with its windows covered, and Leona herself – inside with her four dogs – refusing to communicate with them, although at one point she “rolled down the driver’s window slightly and dropped a lit piece of paper out of the vehicle,” police said.

The officers stepped away, but soon returned to find the driver-side window uncovered, revealing Leona in the front seat with a container full of gasoline in her lap. Before anyone could stop her, Leona sparked a lighter and ignited the gas.

Suddenly scrambling, the officers broke the windows and pulled Leona and her dogs from the burning SUV. Three of the four dogs suffered burns but survived and are expected to fully recover.

Leona suffered severe burns and – despite being transported to the Bothin Burn Center at Saint Francis Memorial Hospital in San Francisco – died June 20 from her injuries.

Although police originally were called to the scene on reports of suspected drug activity in Leona’s SUV, they later said no evidence was found to corroborate it.

Generous and kind

Leona, a transgender woman coping with homelessness, was known to be a troubled soul. But she was also known as a kind, sensitive and highly intelligent person.

On June 28, many people who knew her gathered at the site of the tragedy to share memories from happier times, and to say goodbye to their friend.

The Argus-Courier spoke with several of these friends – some of whom knew her as a trusted colleague on the Petaluma Downtown Streets Team – and pieced together parts of Leona’s more recent past.

Friends say Leona came to Petaluma from Southern California about two years ago. She had been her way to Canada to begin a new chapter of her life, and was planning on making only a short stop in Petaluma – but, as Stepp said, something about Petaluma just made her want to stay.

“She told me, ‘This is the nicest town I’ve ever been in,’” Stepp said.

Leona soon became known in certain circles locally, and those who knew her describe her as a generous person with a “magnetic personality.”

As she navigated Petaluma, living out of her vehicle with her dogs, Leona was known to stay near the main Petaluma library on East Washington Street – often parking in the Airport Express lot or the Kenilworth Park area – and found comfort in the library and its surroundings there.

“She loved the library,” said Taycha Solivan, who was Leona’s case manager for eight months with the Downtown Streets Team, a Petaluma program providing support and resources for people experiencing homelessness in exchange for help cleaning up city streets. “She was very into education and wanted to be educated.”

Solivan said Leona would volunteer with the Downtown Streets Team for about four hours per day, five days per week, sweeping streets to help keep the city clean.

“Actually she would continue beautification (after her shifts) and was really adamant about keeping everything clean,” Solivan said. “She would clean up at the library after her shifts. She would take it upon herself to start cleaning up storm drains and things like that. She was pretty amazing.”

Solivan also said Leona was an advocate for others experiencing homelessness. In 2015, she wrote a letter to then-Gov. Jerry Brown and state representatives urging them to provide more support for the state’s homeless.