From cheeses to cookies, a tasty assortment of holiday gifts sourced in Petaluma and nearby

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
November 16, 2021, 11:36AM
Cheesy Gifts

California Cheese Trail (www.cheesetrail.org) has launched its new website and added two special home delivery cheese packages, as well as a special tour of its Tomales Bay ranch. Formerly shipped under their Straus Home Ranch name, the brother-sister team of Michael and Vivien Straus have a special connection with California’s artisan cheese makers, and it shows in their curation of incredible cheeses.

Their California Holiday Collection, which includes six California artisan cheeses (more than two pounds’ worth), plus Rustic Bakery olive oil and sea salt crackers, and a kooky cow tea towel from the Straus Home Ranch collection. All the cheeses are listed on the website, and if you haven’t had Rustic’s crackers yet, they are our preferred choice for just about every occasion, but especially when putting together a charcuterie board. You can pick from four different shipping/delivery dates in December, but I would choose an early one because this is a great way to start out the holiday season. Cheese Trail is also offering advanced orders for its Valentine’s Day Collection, which we thoroughly enjoyed last year.

All of the selected cheeses are great, but the heart-shaped Heart’s Desire from Cowgirl Creamery blew our minds. We love the creamery’s Mt. Tam, and this is simply supposed to be a reshaping of the cheese into a heart for Valentine’s Day, but it definitely tastes different. We loved it so much, we went searching for it only to find out it is a special edition only for Valentine’s Day. This particular sweetheart package comes with four cheeses, Rustic Bakery crackers and handcrafted chocolate truffes from Mutari Chocolate in Santa Cruz. These will be shipped during the first week of February, but should be ordered now because they will likely sell out.

And the pièce de resistance is Cheese Trail’s Ranch Tour Bundle. This includes both the Holiday and Valentine’s Day collections, delivered direct to your front door, plus 10% off any additional collections you’d like to buy for friends and loved ones, as well as two tickets to a special afternoon tour of Straus Home Ranch on either Sunday, Aug. 14 or Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The tour will include, “...a guided tasting of local artisan cheeses, a walking tour of the pastures to meet some heifers, with a history of our family’s involvement in land conservation, organic farming, and sustainable agriculture movements; plus a peek of our historic ranch home.”

Each collection is $99, with the Ranch Tour Bundle only being an additional $50, which I can tell you as someone who has visited the ranch is a deal. If you want some real insight into what California’s artisan cheese makers have to offer, and how the Straus family, and many of our other west county dairies have played key roles, you should give their new website a visit and check out these great cheese collections and the tour.

New veggie/vegan restaurant on the horizon?

I reported last week that Magdelena’s Savories & Sweets, listed as being from Cotati on their website, was in contract for Brasil BBQ’s space in the shopping center at North McDowell and Old Redwood Highway. Although she just barely missed my writing deadline, owner Greta Canton did respond back and was refreshingly open to talking about her new project.

“We will specialize in vegetarian and vegan food,” she said. “We will also have a pantry area that will offer specialty vegan cheese and meats.”

She said she hopes to be open by the first of the year, with a grand opening slated for the beginning of February. Greta was a manager at the Lagunitas Taproom for 10 years, so is no stranger to the Petaluma food scene. In fact, she is a member of the Petaluma Foodies Facebook group and is already talking about reaching out to Petaluma Food Taxi in order to make her food available for Petaluma delivery. Along with offering vegetarian and vegan fare, Greta tells me that her main investor is a champion of sustainable wages and benefits. Even this meat lover likes the sounds of that, as I’m definitely a champion of service employees.

Chips & Salsa

Carmela's O.G. Cotija Salsa and Chips is currently taking pre-orders through Thursday, Nov. 18, at 5 p.m. for its chip, salsa and guac pick-up at Jamison’s Roaring Donkey on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Along with fresh salsa, guacamole and our favorite house-made chips, Carmela’s will offer a new treat -- red homemade sweet chicken mole. Owner Jasmin Alcazar was kind enough to extend her ordering deadline by one day so as to accommodate Argus-Courier readers, so hopefully some of you will take this opportunity to give this tasty business a try. These are the same recipes that were once served at the Cotija Mexican restaurant that Jasmin’s parents used to have on the corner of Western and Howard. To place your order, you’ll need to private message Jasmin Alcazar through Facebook. You can read more about her and her family at the Argus’s recent article petaluma360.com/article/entertainment/cotijas-chips-salsa-and-guacamole-are-back-at-pop-up/.

Pineapple Whip

Trader Jim’s will be offering pick-ups of their pineapple whip this Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Walnut Park Farmer’s Market. Order ahead of time traderjimsfloats.com to make sure you get yours, as Jim’s usually sells out the day of.

Reminders...

In case you missed last week’s columns, there are a few special events coming up this weekend. Street Social is starting its bottle shop wine to-go service this Friday, Nov. 19, from 1-4 p.m., and continuing on Fridays into the future. Although it will not offer pre-orders this time around, Maria Pilar Ice Creamery will open its new location just a few doors down in the same 431 Payran Street compound, on both Friday, November 19, from 4-8 p.m. and again Saturday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also on Saturday, Nov. 20, starting in the early evening with to-go Persian food, Lunchette will host Boro Baba. There are still dinner items available for pre-order at eatborobaba.com. Finally, next Tuesday, Nov. 23, Barber Cellars will host the Petaluma Holiday Food Fair at the ball room and courtyard of Hotel Petaluma. This is a free event, with some sampling, but does require a ticket/reservation, which can be booked through a link at barbercellars.com.

New cookies-True Delicious

True Delicious has just announced the latest in its collection of excellent, Italian-inspired cookies-chocolate covered almond biscotti bits, “enrobed with Guittard chocolate.” Guittard is a world-renowned chocolate maker that has been operating continuously here in the Bay Area since the Gold Rush, and remains the oldest family-run chocolate company in the United States. I don’t know what more I can say about Chef Tony Russo’s cookies. They are all excellent and make for great stocking stuffers. We gift large quantities of Chef Tony’s cookies whenever approaching a holiday of any kind, but especially around the year-end holidays. You can pick up his cookies at places like Petaluma Market, but to find his entire selection, place orders at truedelicious.com.

Empanadas, chocolate and coffee

We visited Grand Central Café, 226 Weller St., last week to try its empanadas, which folks on social media were raving about. We were only able to try the chicken and beef, as the veggie was sold out (oh shucks!). We also had a sweet empanada that finished out our meal nicely. We will definitely return to do a full write-up about not only the empanadas, but also Grand Central’s chocolates and coffee (both great holiday gifts), but did not want anyone to miss out on this hidden gem in the meantime. And so long as it isn’t raining, Grand Central has a great seating area overlooking downtown across the turning basin. The business also offers holiday pre-order. I would imagine empanadas make a great holiday party food.

Sax’s Joint

A few weeks ago I wrote about Alice Kilgore’s experience in taking a Veteran friend to Sax’s Joint for breakfast, where he ended up being treated like a king. Outdoing themselves, this past week the Sax’s Joint crew hosted the entire back dining room of Veterans on their special day, Nov. 11, later posting photos and this message on social media.

“We at Sax’s Joint had the privilege to honor and serve lunch to this amazing group of vets. Thank you to Alice and her daughter Kendra for bringing this great bunch of guys to our family. We got to spend a few hours with them, hearing some of their stories and what war they fought in. THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR SERVICES.”

