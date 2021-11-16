From cheeses to cookies, a tasty assortment of holiday gifts sourced in Petaluma and nearby

Cheesy Gifts

California Cheese Trail (www.cheesetrail.org) has launched its new website and added two special home delivery cheese packages, as well as a special tour of its Tomales Bay ranch. Formerly shipped under their Straus Home Ranch name, the brother-sister team of Michael and Vivien Straus have a special connection with California’s artisan cheese makers, and it shows in their curation of incredible cheeses.

Their California Holiday Collection, which includes six California artisan cheeses (more than two pounds’ worth), plus Rustic Bakery olive oil and sea salt crackers, and a kooky cow tea towel from the Straus Home Ranch collection. All the cheeses are listed on the website, and if you haven’t had Rustic’s crackers yet, they are our preferred choice for just about every occasion, but especially when putting together a charcuterie board. You can pick from four different shipping/delivery dates in December, but I would choose an early one because this is a great way to start out the holiday season. Cheese Trail is also offering advanced orders for its Valentine’s Day Collection, which we thoroughly enjoyed last year.

All of the selected cheeses are great, but the heart-shaped Heart’s Desire from Cowgirl Creamery blew our minds. We love the creamery’s Mt. Tam, and this is simply supposed to be a reshaping of the cheese into a heart for Valentine’s Day, but it definitely tastes different. We loved it so much, we went searching for it only to find out it is a special edition only for Valentine’s Day. This particular sweetheart package comes with four cheeses, Rustic Bakery crackers and handcrafted chocolate truffes from Mutari Chocolate in Santa Cruz. These will be shipped during the first week of February, but should be ordered now because they will likely sell out.

And the pièce de resistance is Cheese Trail’s Ranch Tour Bundle. This includes both the Holiday and Valentine’s Day collections, delivered direct to your front door, plus 10% off any additional collections you’d like to buy for friends and loved ones, as well as two tickets to a special afternoon tour of Straus Home Ranch on either Sunday, Aug. 14 or Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The tour will include, “...a guided tasting of local artisan cheeses, a walking tour of the pastures to meet some heifers, with a history of our family’s involvement in land conservation, organic farming, and sustainable agriculture movements; plus a peek of our historic ranch home.”

Each collection is $99, with the Ranch Tour Bundle only being an additional $50, which I can tell you as someone who has visited the ranch is a deal. If you want some real insight into what California’s artisan cheese makers have to offer, and how the Straus family, and many of our other west county dairies have played key roles, you should give their new website a visit and check out these great cheese collections and the tour.

New veggie/vegan restaurant on the horizon?

I reported last week that Magdelena’s Savories & Sweets, listed as being from Cotati on their website, was in contract for Brasil BBQ’s space in the shopping center at North McDowell and Old Redwood Highway. Although she just barely missed my writing deadline, owner Greta Canton did respond back and was refreshingly open to talking about her new project.

“We will specialize in vegetarian and vegan food,” she said. “We will also have a pantry area that will offer specialty vegan cheese and meats.”

She said she hopes to be open by the first of the year, with a grand opening slated for the beginning of February. Greta was a manager at the Lagunitas Taproom for 10 years, so is no stranger to the Petaluma food scene. In fact, she is a member of the Petaluma Foodies Facebook group and is already talking about reaching out to Petaluma Food Taxi in order to make her food available for Petaluma delivery. Along with offering vegetarian and vegan fare, Greta tells me that her main investor is a champion of sustainable wages and benefits. Even this meat lover likes the sounds of that, as I’m definitely a champion of service employees.

Chips & Salsa

Carmela's O.G. Cotija Salsa and Chips is currently taking pre-orders through Thursday, Nov. 18, at 5 p.m. for its chip, salsa and guac pick-up at Jamison’s Roaring Donkey on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Along with fresh salsa, guacamole and our favorite house-made chips, Carmela’s will offer a new treat -- red homemade sweet chicken mole. Owner Jasmin Alcazar was kind enough to extend her ordering deadline by one day so as to accommodate Argus-Courier readers, so hopefully some of you will take this opportunity to give this tasty business a try. These are the same recipes that were once served at the Cotija Mexican restaurant that Jasmin’s parents used to have on the corner of Western and Howard. To place your order, you’ll need to private message Jasmin Alcazar through Facebook. You can read more about her and her family at the Argus’s recent article petaluma360.com/article/entertainment/cotijas-chips-salsa-and-guacamole-are-back-at-pop-up/.