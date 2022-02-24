From mudbugs to etouffee, how to celebrate Mardi Gras in the North Bay

The William Tell House on Saturday, March 5, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., will host a classic crawfish boil, something that is rare to see around these parts, even though crawfish can be commonly caught throughout Northern California waters. “The crawfish will be flown in directly from New Orleans and will be cooked with plenty of Old Bay! Louisiana Time Travelers will be playing Creole Zydeco on the patio,” according to a news release from William Tell House. Tickets are $45 and the crawfish are all-you-can-eat.

The Block – Petaluma celebrates the Petaluma Music Festival’s 8th Annual Mardi Gras celebration Tuesday, March 1, from 5-9 p.m., with live music from The King Street Giants at 6 p.m. for $15. Dinner will be available as a separate purchase, while supplies last, from Zimi and will include chicken, shrimp and andouille sausage jambalaya, red beans and rice, Cajun green beans, collard greens with ham hock, corn bread and more.

JavAmore Café , 10101 Main St., hosts its Mardi Gras celebration on Saturday, Feb. 26, from 5-8 p.m. Dinner will be jambalaya, gumbo, red beans and rice for $25, with live music by One Man Swamp Band. Tickets must be purchased by Friday, Feb. 25 either at JavAmore or by calling 707-794-1516.

It’s nearly time for Mardi Gras, which has roots in agriculture and feasting, whichever way you look at it.

In France, the day before Ash Wednesday came to be known as Mardi Gras, or “Fat Tuesday,” as a reflection the practice of the last night of eating rich, fatty foods before the ritual fasting during Lent.

But the Mardi Gras tradition has also been linked with the ancient Roman pagan celebrations of spring and fertility such as Saturnalia, which dates back to 133–31 BCE. This celebration honored the god of agriculture, Saturn.”

In either case this annual affair, which occurs March 1 this year, has given rise to plenty of delicious traditions through the years. And we’re here to share some of the best, and most interesting, tidbits with you.

Creole and Cajun peoples

Any discussion of Mardi Gras flavors has to start with the people who popularized them. The people themselves trace their roots back to distinctive origins, with Creole originally meaning someone of direct French or Spanish descent, Cajuns are the descendants of the “Acadians,” a group of French immigrants who were expelled from present day Eastern Canada during British and French hostilities in the mid-1700s, eventually finding their way to Louisiana, likely because it too was French-speaking at the time. The Creoles tended to live in the cities, especially New Orleans, and were artisans, many wealthy and with political influence, while the Cajuns were more closely tied to the land and tended to be country folk.

With both Creole and Cajun cultures descending, at least in part, from the French, it should come as no surprise they both have strong ties to culinary traditions, and delicious ones at that. When it comes to distinctions in cuisine, it is said that Creole is a more refined “city cuisine,” with fancier ingredients, while Cajun is “country food,” relying more on seasoning to flavor its more common contents.

Because the city folks had access to bigger markets with a greater diversity of ingredients, their cuisine was more like that of Europe, while the country Cajuns were more in tune with living off the land, using all the parts of the animal, and relying on herbs and spices to enhance their flavors. Louisianans joke that a Creole feeds one family with three chickens, while a Cajun feeds three families with one chicken.

A common misconception is that Cajun food is simply spicy hot food. Many restaurants have done this cuisine a disservice by taking any one of their common menu items, over spicing it, and calling it “Cajun.” Spices are merely one component of Cajun cuisine and are not meant to burn out one’s taste buds.

Jambalaya vs. Gumbo vs. Etouffee

All three are Louisiana staples, all three were first noted in Louisiana kitchens in the late 1800’s and all have some sort of interplay with rice. However, their heritage and preparation are different. Jambalaya traces back to the Spaniards and has similarities to paella. It is a mix of meats and veggies, cooked with rice and stock and originated in the French Quarter of New Orleans. City dwellers incorporate tomatoes, whereas rural folks do not. Gumbo comes from the Louisiana Creole and is a veggie, meat or seafood soup or stew that is served alongside or over rice. Etouffee is much more French, originated with both the Cajun and Creole and means “to smother” in French. It is a very thick stew and is normally served in company with, or atop rice, like gumbo. However, unlike gumbo, etouffee is made using a blond roux (a flour and fat mixture browned in a pot or pan), which gives it a distinctive flavor. Etouffees tend to feature one main ingredient, such as crawfish, where the fat of the tiny crustacean plays a key role in highlighting the dish’s succulent flavors. We never pass up on an etouffee when we see it on a menu, particularly crawfish etouffee, which is one of our favorite dishes on the planet, especially when Gulf shrimp are used, and double-especially when visiting Louisiana.

Mudbugs

The most common names for the miniature lobster found in U.S. lakes, streams and ponds are “crawfish,” “crawdad” and “crayfish.” Depending on where someone is from, they and their neighbors may use one or more of the monikers. Bay Area folks generally referred to them as either “crawfish” or “crawdads,” while the rest of Northern California and much of the Central Valley leans towards the just calling them “crawdads,” as does the Pacific Northwest, and the states of Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri. Personally, I use “crawfish” and “crawdad” interchangeably – I grew up locally.

Throughout the northern states of North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, and over into New England they are more generally known as “crayfish.” “Crawfish” is used predominantly across the south, from eastern Texas to Florida and up the coast to Virginia, with Louisianans pretty much exclusively using the term “crawfish” and no other. In other parts of the country, and the world, they are also known as “craydids,” “crawdaddies,” “yabbies” and “mudbugs.”

Louisiana Crawfish

Louisiana produces 90% of the world’s crawfish, with 70% being consumed locally within the state, while the rest are exported throughout the country, and the world. One of the biggest importers is Sweden, which since the 1500s has been holding traditional crayfish parties throughout the month of August. They used to harvest them locally, but now must important them if they want to consume them in large quantities.

Crawfish drafted into service at Czech brewery

Because of their sensitivity to polluted waters, crawfish are used as unique “sentinels” in the Protivin Brewery in South Bohemia (Czechia), where they are fitted with sensors. Whereas most manmade sensor can only detect one pollutant at a time, minute changes in the crawfish’s body chemistry can indicates any number of pollutants in the water. With the crawfish water coming from the same source as the brewery’s, the brewers use the vitals of the crawfish as an early warning system for detecting impurities in the water used for their beer production.