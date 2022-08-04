From undocumented Petaluma student to doctor at Cornell University

What percentage of DACA recipients are enrolled in undergraduate and graduate programs? 87% of DACA eligible students (including those eligible and those currently holding DACA status) are enrolled in undergraduate programs and 13% are enrolled in graduate programs.

How many undocumented students are enrolled in higher education? More than 450,000 undocumented students (2% of all students in the US) are enrolled in post-secondary education.

How many individuals are eligible for DACA in the US? The Migration Policy Institute’s 2021 estimation of the immediately eligible population for DACA is 1,159,000.

How many DACA recipients are there? As of March 2022, there are 611,270 active DACA recipients.

What is DACA? Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals; on June 15, 2012, the Secretary of Homeland Security announced individuals who came to the US as children and meet specific requirements may request consideration of deferred action for a period of two years, subject to renewal.

Monica Cornejo was just 6 years old, and without any family by her side when she crossed the border from Mexico into the US in 2001.

21 years later, she received her PhD in just four years from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and as a newly minted doctor, she was accepted as an assistant professor at the Ivy League Cornell University, focused on interpersonal communication. Her upcoming position marks a major milestone for the first-generation college student who has seen opportunities and challenges as a member of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Pursuing a long and challenging path through the tiers of academia, Cornejo was motivated by her love of research and the light at the end of the tunnel: a tenure-track position at a prestigious university.

In addition to a job, she hoped the accepting university could petition for her green card and, eventually, citizenship. Or so she thought.

After Cornell University hired an attorney to work on her immigration case, Cornejo discovered a petition was not possible, leaving her in a continued limbo, like many DACA residents.

Immigrant childhood

Cornejo’s father emigrated to the U.S. a year before she made the trip. Her mother and four siblings followed shortly after, separate from Cornejo to reduce the risk.

Cornejo was reunited with her father upon her arrival, a man she didn’t recognize. The bearded farm worker looked nothing like the clean-cut father she remembered.

Cornejo then made him promise never to leave her side. But the next morning, he left for work and the 6-year-old locked the trailer she now called home.

When her father returned, she wouldn’t let him in. “He said, ‘Let me in!’ And I said, ‘No, because you left me.’ He was mad and yelling and had to crawl through the window.”

Cornejo didn’t speak a word of English when she arrived. “I struggled with learning the language but also with being bullied in school because of it,” she said.

While the young girl faced strife throughout her childhood and academic career, she understood her parents struggled in a different way. Cornejo had to learn English so she could translate for her folks as well.

She attended to Two Rock Elementary School in Petaluma before transferring to Petaluma Junior High School. In 2007, following her sixth-grade year, Cornejo’s family survived a structure fire.

The event was traumatic even more so for an undocumented family, who lacked insurance and other resources to rebuild. They had to start over with nothing, which was made worse when Cornejo was targeted by her classmates with a vicious rumor that she started the fire.

“I remember being very distraught because I had lost my puppy, it was my dog, and we saw its little burned body after the fact,” Cornejo said. “We had lost everything. I remember hearing the [Red Cross] person say, ‘Yeah the house burned down, the oldest child is pretty distraught, but they’ll be fine.’”

Cornejo switched to what she felt was a more comforting environment at Mary Collins School at Cherry Valley. She attended high school at Valley Oaks independent study where she graduated early.

“I didn’t want to go back to regular high school, I always felt more mature than the other kids, I didn’t feel like I could thrive in my studies,” she said.

As conversations about college began, Cornejo was unsure what to do because of her undocumented status.

Higher education

At Santa Rosa Junior College, Cornejo was still finding her path but decided to major in psychology. After taking professor A.C. Panella’s class, who said Cornejo was “always destined for greatness,” she learned about graduate school and her options as a DACA recipient.

With an associate’s degree in psychology, the aspiring student transferred to Sonoma State University where she received her bachelor’s and she discovered her love of research in the McNair Scholars Program.

Through the program for undergrad students interested in doctoral studies and research, Cornejo met her first Latina mentor, Dr. Mariana Martinez.

“I always joke that I got lucky meeting the right people at the right time,” Cornejo said. “As a first generation college student, and an immigrant person, you don’t know [your options].”

Martinez was proud of Cornejo’s continued academic success, and said, “She’s very smart, very curious. She definitely had the right questions and interests, she didn’t quite know how she was going to grad school―what that entailed, but she was really good at research and asking questions.”

Martinez described Cornejo as driven and notes that her position is very unique. “Latinas make up less than 0.2% of people with a doctorate. In her field, even less. It’s predominantly white and she went to a predominately white school, both for undergrad and her doctorate.”