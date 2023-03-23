Some parts of Sonoma County could see temperatures drop to at or below freezing in the next few mornings before another wet and windy storm early next week, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service issued a frost advisory from 4 to 9 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the Sonoma coastal range, North Bay interior mountains and North Bay interior valleys.

Mostly dry through the weekend with colder temperatures. More wind and rain arrives late Monday and persists through mid week. Keep up with forecast changes and be prepared for possible wind and water impacts next week. #cawx pic.twitter.com/ddVL58kOAa — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 23, 2023

A cold front moved into the North Bay on Thursday, ushering in chillier air for the weekend, said Sean Miller, a meteorologist for the weather service’s Monterey office.

Temperatures on Friday and Saturday mornings are predicted to be in the lower- to mid-30s. By Sunday morning, they could drop to below freezing, with higher chances in the Sonoma County valleys, Miller said.

“That’s where we may see some areas drop off into the upper 20s,” he said.

While these levels are considered below normal for this time of year, they won’t break records, he said.

The temperatures are now of a concern for plants and agriculture, some of which are starting to move out of their dormant states and may be stunted by the cold, Miller said.

After the cold yet dry weekend, another wet and windy storm is expected to roll in later Monday and stick around through mid-week.

“It looks like it’s what we call a dynamic system, which means it has the potential to bring wind with it and it has adequate moisture to dump decent amounts of rainfall,” Miller said.

Mountains and exposed coastal areas have a moderate chance for gusts at 45 mph or above early next week, while inland valleys and lower elevations have a low to medium potential, the weather service said.

There is a low to medium chance for the majority of the Bay Area to receive 2 inches or more of rain with the upcoming storm, according to the weather service.

While the storm is still too far out for meteorologists to determine the specific amount of rainfall in regions or wind speeds, weather hazards, such as flooding and downed trees, are already expected because of the already heavily saturated soils, Miller said.

