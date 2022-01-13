Fueled by omicron, coronavirus surge upends Sonoma County, Petaluma

Sports and entertainment events have been canceled, hospital resources are strained and businesses are once again on the brink of collapse as another wave of COVID-19 washes over Sonoma County in the wake of another holiday season.

The latest surge, fueled by the highly infectious omicron variant of the coronavirus, has also shuttered Petaluma government offices and sent schools scrambling to keep in-person learning in place as districts grapple with decimated attendance lists for students and teachers alike.

Amid the backdrop of another dark winter surge in cases, albeit one in which the majority of residents are vaccinated and the latest variant proves slightly less deadly, Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase has once again asked residents to hunker down.

The 11th public order issued by Mase since the start of the coronavirus pandemic was both entirely expected and utterly disheartening.

Order C19-35, which prohibits large gatherings throughout the county and asks citizens to cancel or postpone even smaller get-togethers for the next month, was a reminder that we are nowhere close to emerging from the darkness of COVID-19.

In fact, despite the widespread availability in this country of vaccines that have proved to be highly effective in limiting the worst effects of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, it sometimes feels like we’re as lost as ever.

“It’s strained resources,” said Gary Callahan, who is serving as interim Petaluma City Schools superintendent while Superintendent Matthew Harris is on paternity leave. “We’re at a point now where we’ve had some days where we’ve exhausted our sub pool.”

Throughout much of the pandemic, the county has typically issued such public health orders in concert with other Bay Area counties, but this time it acted unilaterally in the face of the alarming spike in cases.

The transmission rate in Sonoma County as of Tuesday was 153.6 new cases per 100,000 people, the highest recorded during a crisis that is now 22 months old. And the skyrocketing caseload has threatened to overwhelm local hospitals, officials say.

The new health order was revealed late Monday, along with a videotaped appeal on YouTube from Mase, the county’s health officer. Mase asked local pandemic-weary residents to stay the course.

“While we may be done with COVID, COVID is not done with us,” Mase said. “Due to the omicron variant, our case rate has never been higher and our hospitalizations are beginning to climb.”

Despite the grim numbers, the reaction to Mase’s newest order, as gauged by a handful of random interviews on the street, is mixed.

“People who are gonna listen to that have already been doing that,” Brad Barmore, co-owner of KINSmoke restaurant on the Healdsburg Plaza, said Tuesday. “Others are probably gonna have parties out of spite. I hate to say it like that. But that’s the way it has been weaponized.”

On Monday, the city of Petaluma closed a variety of government offices to the public, citing the rising caseload and a desire to keep staff and residents safe. The move by the county’s second-largest city, which pre-empted the public health order, was met with a similar mix of celebration and derision.

The county order, which took effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, prohibits large public gatherings indoors of more than 50 people, as well as outdoor gatherings of more than 100. County school officials said the order will limit spectator attendance to some school activities, such as athletic events and arts performances, but it does not apply to normal classroom or recess activities.

The Sonoma County ban on large gatherings means that rivalry basketball games between Casa Grande and Petaluma will be played in an almost empty Petaluma High School gymnasium.

The games, scheduled for this week, traditionally attract large and enthusiastic crowds, with the boys game often filling gyms to capacity.

Both boys and girls are scheduled to play again later in the season at Casa Grande, the boys on Feb. 1 and the girls on Feb. 2.

COVID-19 restrictions have already scrambled local sporting events, with every varsity team in every winter sport having at least one game or event postponed. Most teams have played one or more games with incomplete teams as players quarantined due to positive tests.

After the surging virus marred basketball teams’ season openers in the first week of January, Petaluma High School Athletic Director Ray McClintock warned things could get worse.

“I have a feeling this is just the tip of the iceberg of what we are going to see in the next couple of weeks,” McClintock said.

The virus is coursing through Sonoma County schools, pushing the average absence rate to more than 10%, county Superintendent Steve Herrington said in a Tuesday phone interview.