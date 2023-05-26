Fueled by wet winter, Sonoma County’s lush landscape hides looming fire danger

There are some parallels to be drawn between this year and 2017, when the notorious massive firestorm ripped across Sonoma County. That year also started with a very rainy winter.|
MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 26, 2023, 11:20AM
In Sonoma County, a clear message resonates from local fire agencies. Do not be misled by the wet winter, they say, the impending fire season demands vigilance.

The plentiful rain across the region earlier this year has delayed the start of fire season by a few weeks, but it also led to the growth of vegetation, which now poses a heightened danger.

“With all of these fuels and all of this growth,” said Karen Hancock, spokesperson for the Sonoma County Fire District, “that could potentially lead to a big fire season.”

Last winter’s heavy rain — enough to pull most of California out of a drought — may also have created a false sense of security, which could be just as dangerous. Fire officials urge the community not to underestimate the threat that could lie ahead.

Sonoma County experienced a similarly wet winter before the 2017 firestorm that ravaged Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino and Lake counties, among others. That year’s winter and spring were wetter than this year’s, in fact.

A total of 60.07 inches of rainfall was recorded at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport between Oct. 1, 2016, and May 24, 2017. And, as of Wednesday, 41.83 inches of rain has been recorded in Sonoma County since Oct. 1, 2022, according to data from the National Weather Service.

The winter beginning in 2016 and ending in 2017 had a record-setting amount of rainfall. About 60 inches fell from Oct. 1, 2016 to May 24, 2017. (National Weather Service)
The winter beginning in 2022 and ending in 2023 had multiple torrential storms, which brought more rainfall than had been seen in years and pulled many portions of California out of drought. Just under 42 inches fell from Oct. 1, 2022 to May 24, 2023. (National Weather Service)
This year’s abundance of moisture has spurred the rapid growth of lighter fuels, like grasses and poison oak, making them more susceptible to ignition as temperatures rise and valleys dry out.

With the peak of the drier season several months away, out of reach of precise weather predictions, there are still many opportunities for these fuels to get scorched and wither in the next few months.

So, residents need to be ready, officials say, sooner rather than later.

Delay to fire season

Due to the abundant winter moisture, conditions in Sonoma County are currently about four to five weeks behind compared to the same time last year in terms of fire danger, according to Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nichols.

Lake Sonoma reached 119% of its seasonal water supply in mid-March, triggering a series of high-flow releases that hadn’t been performed since 2019. On April 18, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors ended the local drought emergency it had declared two years earlier. And creeks and streams filled up, providing another potential firefighting source for the season.

The humid winds and cooler temperatures also helped stave off the start of fire season by allowing the ground and vegetation to retain water. These conditions are expected to remain through the beginning of June, according to the weather service’s forecast.

“There’s going to be at least a month before we get into the more critical burning conditions that we would experience in a normal fire season at an earlier point in the summer,” Nichols said.

The North Bay's wildfire risk this month, according to the National Weather Service's fire weather program, is normal, but so is the verdant landscape in Sonoma County. Though the lush environment had appeared fleeting in recent years due to the drought.

“For us to see green like this, it feels uncommon, because we really haven’t had that over the last few years,” said Brayden Murdock, a meteorologist with the weather service.

While vegetation in some parts of Sonoma County still looks green, there are swaths starting to brown, or “cure,” such as around Sears Point, near Lake Sonoma and north county, and in the south-facing flatlands of Sonoma Valley.

That means it is time to start cutting grasses, especially as the growing foliage will be one of the biggest concerns for fire danger.

Santa Rosa Division Chief Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal said his agency is planning to formally announce the beginning of fire season in the first full week of June. Last year, the department declared June 6 the start of wildfire season.

“That moisture significantly helps with the risk around fires involving heavier fuels — trees, brush — because they absorb the water and they don’t essentially lose it or shed it as quickly,” Lowenthal said. “But seasonal grasses have really been fueled by the rains and so they’re growing.”

Because they are growing “pretty incredibly in some locations,” he said, residents should expect to cut their tall grasses two or even three times.

That means a potential for more fires. And Cal Fire’s 2023 Fire Outlook calls for a spike in grass blazes as fuels dry out in the next few months.

While grass fires may not pose as significant of a public threat compared to larger timber or brush fires, because they typically burn quickly and do not generate the same heat intensity and flames as larger fires fueled by timber or brush, they present a heightened risk of injuries to firefighters, Nichols said.

Grass fires move quickly, making it challenging to establish control lines, and they tend to change rapidly.

What will the weather look like?

Cooler temperatures and onshore winds, which bring in more moisture from the Pacific Ocean to Sonoma County’s interior valleys, are expected to stick around for at least two more weeks, Murdock said.

“We’re kind of in that sweet spot to start off June,” he said. “It’s going to be kind of a nice start for summer for a lot of us.”

Right now in the forecast, there are no dry north or northeast winds that typically sweep through in late summer and create more favorable conditions for wildfires.

The traditional peak to the local fire year is between August and October, when vegetation has significantly dried out and the risk of ignition and rapid fire spread is higher.

According to the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center, there is a 40% to 50% chance of above-normal temperatures from July through September in Sonoma County. That’s lessened to a 33% to 40% chance from September through November.

There are equal chances for above- or below-normal precipitation during those months.

A wet winter followed by hot and dry conditions can dry out vegetation. Less precipitation in spring and summer further contributes to drier conditions, intensifying fire danger.

Conversely, a wet winter followed by milder, wetter seasons helps maintain moisture in vegetation, reducing ignition risk and slowing fire spread.

In 2017, late spring and early summer in Sonoma County were marked by exceptionally hot and dry conditions, setting the stage for a devastating fire season. There was no rain from May 1 to May 24. (Sonoma County has received 0.86 inches in the same period this year, according to weather service data.)

That year, the region experienced a prolonged heatwave with record-breaking temperatures. The combination of intense heat, low humidity and strong winds quickly dried out the foliage and created an environment ripe for wildfires.

In 2017, Sonoma County saw more heat events than residents have experienced so far this spring. (National Weather Service)
Sonoma County has seen fewer heat events during the spring than were experienced in 2017, which also saw a wet winter but then did not see fuels retain moisture due to conditions that made them dry out. (National Weather Service)
The Tubbs Fire was the most destructive of the North Bay infernos that made up the firestorm. More than 5,300 structures were incinerated after the fire began Oct. 8, 2017.

Nearly all the half-dozen major, named fires started that night across the North Bay were sparked by electrical lines and fueled by gale-force winds that at times exceeded 70 mph in some areas.

The Tubbs Fire cut a nearly 12-mile swath of destruction from Calistoga to Santa Rosa. Twenty-four people lost their lives in the county, and 16 others died in Napa and Mendocino.

Fuels had dried quickly in the early summer heat that year. Some fire officials worry that will happen this year, too.

“As soon as we have a couple of days — and it is only going to take a couple of days ― of high or warm temperatures, all of those light, flashy fuels are going to dry out,” Hancock said.

Preparing for the season

“We don’t want people to let their guard down just because we had a lot of rain,” Lowenthal said.

Fire agencies are asking residents take extra care to look at their properties and to get to work soon ― before mowing becomes a fire risk in and of itself.

In the meantime, fire officials are also preparing. They are conducting prescribed burns, swapping water rescue equipment for specialized wildland firefighting tools and carefully assessing the potential challenges ahead, according to Nichols, the Cal Fire division chief, who emphasized the importance of being ready for the upcoming season.

Lynn Garrick, chair of the Upper Mark West Fire Safe Council, said she and others in the Mark West Creek watershed did everything they could to burn their fuels in April.

In 2017, the Tubbs Fire raced down the canyon and destroyed over 1,700 homes in the Mark West area north of Santa Rosa before it jumped Highway 101. Two years later, the 2019 Kincade Fire threatened the corridor, as did the destructive Glass Fire in September 2020.

Topography, fuels and wind direction during the most dangerous fall days are prime reasons for the vulnerability.

Garrick said she has scheduled her grasses to be cut earlier than usual this year and she and neighbors are working to cut weeds across the area this month.

“Now it is time to pick up the pace a bit,” she said.

Hancock, with the Sonoma County Fire District, recommended cutting lawns in the morning, when the fog lingers, to prevent sparks from the machines starting a fire.

Nichols discouraged the use of off-road vehicles in tall grasses because the vegetation can still catch fire despite being green. He also advised residents to be mindful of dragging chains, particularly while transporting boats to the Sonoma coast, and to regularly check their tires for any signs of wear or punctures.

“Those chains can drag on the road and spark and cause roadside fires that have resulted in some significant fires in the past,” he said.

That was the case in a 135-acre blaze that ignited June 27, 2022, between Sonoma and Marin counties. It began as a series of roadside fires along northbound Highway 101 that spread through the grass and merged.

A vehicle dragging a chain, authorities said at the time, was identified as the origin, and it was believed to have also caused three other roadside fires near the community of San Antonio, north of Novato.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. power lines were damaged by the fire, but no injuries or other damage was reported.

Lowenthal encouraged Santa Rosa community members to work on maintaining their defensible space, which is the required 100 feet between a property and the surrounding area, and to follow the city’s weed abatement ordinance that requires property owners to cut weeds and grasses that are over 4 inches.

Another effective fire mitigation tool is a fuel break, a cleared area or barrier created to slow down or stop the spread of a wildfire by reducing available vegetation and flammable materials, Lowenthal said.

These measures helped during the Glass Fire, he said, which started Sept. 27, 2020, in Napa County and quickly spread into Sonoma County. By the time it was contained, 23 days later, it had merged with two smaller fires to burn 67,484 acres and destroyed 1,555 structures, including 334 homes in Sonoma County.

“Some of us... watched the fire move into neighborhoods and literally run out of fuel and almost put itself out in many cases before of defensible space and because of weed abatement activities,” he said. “Had those efforts not been in place, we would have likely had a lot more structural damage.”

Other important preparations for wildfires include refreshing emergency plans; preparing a go bag with important documents, medications, first aid kit, clothing and food; signing up for emergency alerts, identifying two evacuation routes and paying attention to the weather.

Garrick, who lost her home in the 2017 firestorm and rebuilt before the 2020 fires, said she remains vigilant for fire danger despite the wet winter.

“The rains were wonderful; we absolutely need that,” she said. “But it just means the grass it taller. And the poison oak instead of being 4-feet high is 10-feet high.”

“There’s more to do,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.

