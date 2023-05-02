Officially, no one has to pay to play sports in Petaluma high schools. Unofficially, sports can be expensive for families.

To begin with, participants in school-sanctioned sports are typically asked to make a $150 donation for each sports season. The donation is not mandatory and, according to Casa Grande High School football coach and Athletic Director John Antonio, no student is turned away for not contributing.

But for families, that contribution is the tip of a very large iceberg. Underneath are costs for not only their own kids’ equipment – bats, jerseys, shoes, pads, racquets, lacrosse sticks – but also for myriad fundraisers, for officials’ and umpires’ fees, and for transportation to the events as well.

Jon Dole, a parent with two children in Petaluma High School sports who also serves as treasurer of the Petaluma High School Athletic Booster Club, estimates that parents, in one way or another, end up paying as much as 80 percent of the cost for sports programs – a outlay of hundreds of dollars per child per season, depending on the sport and on how much each family is able to provide.

According to Dole, paying for transportation alone "can be a significant barrier to participation.“

“Students who do not have access to a car or whose parents work full-time or live far away from school may not be able to participate in sports without transportation provided by the school,” he said. “This can prevent many students from taking part in sports.”

Although both of Petaluma’s public high schools have booster clubs to support athletics in general, responsibility for funding ultimately falls on the individual teams. “Each sport is self-funded and each coach is responsible for their own budget,” said Petaluma High School Athletic Director Kevin Jackson.

Teams, led by their coaches, must raise funds to pay for everything from officials to transportation, from the balls in baseball to the helmets in football. Those expenses can add up. Antonio said the budget for Gaucho football can be as much as $100,000 a year.

Chris Thomas, chief business official for Petaluma City Schools, told the Argus-Courier the school district budget is approximately $450,000 for secondary (7-12) school sports. The high school athletic budgets are approximately $350,000 combined, she said.

That covers salaries and benefits for all coaches and athletic directors for the schools. “Although the district covers the full costs of coaches’ salaries and stipends, the school sites determine what sports are offered during the school year,” Thomas noted.

Thomas said the school district also covers the cost of maintenance and repair of fields and other athletic facilities, which can be significant.

Many funding sources

Each school aids its sports programs with money from the booster clubs, which are organized by the parents and must divvy up their funds for all sports in a given year. On top of that, individual teams may have their own booster clubs for bringing in extra dollars.

Dole estimates that it costs about $200,000 a year to fund all athletics at Petaluma High School, with about half of that paid for by the Booster Club, which raises its money through donations and fundraising events.

Each school also has an athletic fund that that is controlled by the school and used for all of its sports programs.

“The difference is oversight,” Jackson said. “Booster club funds are controlled by the clubs, while the athletic fund moneys are used at the discretion of the school administration.”

In addition, each team organizes its own fundraising events. Most rely on email lists, with each athlete responsible for forming a list and directly soliciting funds.

Teams also sell discount cards with the support of local businesses, or hold “dine and donate” events, where a percentage of proceeds at a given restaurant go to support a certain team.

Only a few sports – primarily football, basketball and volleyball – ever charge admission to events, with those proceeds going into the larger athletic fund. Football admission revenue, the biggest money-maker, is thus used to help pay for all sports.

Often, supporters of a sport will reach out for donations for specific projects. This spring, Petaluma High baseball parents and supporters rallied for improvements to the baseball diamond, including reconstructed dugouts. At Casa Grande, softball parents and supporters have raised money to construct a permanent outfield fence for the softball diamond. Both projects are being done with volunteer labor and equipment.

Some fundraisers can be fun or useful. Last year, Casa Grande football players sold Christmas trees, taking advance orders and delivering the trees when they arrived from a supplier in Oregon.