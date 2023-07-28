It’s unclear who or what saved the museum, but a 1995 history project by teacher Karen Roses’ fifth grade class has a section on the then-20-year-old museum. Students interviewed the museum docent, Alberta Zmarzly, for the project, which contains photos of the museum in a small brick building, along with taxidermied ducks and a mountain lion.
A Press Democrat reporter found the project, titled “From Pioneers to Present: A History of Roseland” at the Sonoma County History & Genealogy Library.
At the time, there were 90 tribal members enrolled in the district, the report says. During the 2022-23 school year, there were seven American Indian or Alaska Native students enrolled, according to the California Department of Education.
Among the artifacts the fifth grade students listed were a Pomo baby basket, a watertight basket made by famous Pomo basket weaver Elsie Allen, a stuffed meadowlark, a Miwok acorn whip and a tule grass skirt.
“Roseland has a very good Native-American Museum,” the children authors wrote.
Zmarzly, who was of Swedish and Italian heritage, was remembered as a friendly, open-minded person. She became the part-time museum director and is said to have treasured the museum, which had been moved into the portable classroom at an unknown date.
The Roseland maintenance worker said he remembers Zmarzly, as “a really nice woman,” and inside the museum she had the head of a deer on display, tribal rugs and stacks of National Geographic magazines.
She died at the age of 78 in April 2021 according to her son, Craig Zmarzly, 52, who grew up in Santa Rosa and lives in Texas.
“She always was very into the Native American culture ever since I was a kid,” Craig Zmarzly said.
He has little recollection of the museum and how she got involved, but he remembers her facilitating a workshop on acorn mush and her decades-long dedication to curating the space.
“She really loved giving back to the community because they were very underrepresented,” he said. “And so she just really enjoyed kind of sharing the culture with those kids that didn't have a lot of access.”
Zmarzly said his mother was devastated when the museum closed due to the pandemic.
“I think she'd be very, very disappointed to hear that (the museum has been closed for three years with no estimated time of opening)” he said. “You know, there's not many opportunities around to really celebrate cultures that are not the dominant ones within our society anymore. So, to see something like that go away is pretty heartbreaking.”
The school district posted the position for a part-time Native American program director in May 2022, but the posting has since expired.
Native activists discover closure
In fall 2022, Roseland Public Schools trustee Ana Diaz was concerned district leaders were not prioritizing the museum’s reopening.
"I just personally believe that it's honestly a disgrace that they're not prioritizing this,“ Diaz said. ”How is it so hard to contact ... Native American advocates and tribes to just come here and reclaim their sacred items? Because it can’t just be anyone that grabs it.“
Diaz alerted Santa Rosa-based Native activist Madonna Feather-Cruz, who reached out to the district to see if she could reopen the space for mentorships and cultural workshops.
Feather-Cruz met with Jennifer Del Rosario, the district’s community relations coordinator, and asked to tour the space. She was declined due to the mold issue.
“I'm waiting, I'm still waiting, you know, and it's summertime now,” she said. "It's a place for kids to go to be safe, to have a mentor, to talk about things, to see a role model. It's it's just really sad that it's not opened yet.“
Feather-Cruz has been attending almost every board meeting, emailing district officials and making public comments urging the museum’s reopening.
“You're having these sacred items in there, sitting in it, and they sat there for a long time, right?” Feather said. “When you're talking about a taxidermy hawk in there, what's that smelling like? And then you have these sacred baskets. What are those looking like? Are they turned color now?”
She said these questions raise other questions like: “What's happening with my ancestors? I can't see them. Are they safe? Are they not? Are they deteriorating?”
