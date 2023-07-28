So far, none of the museum’s artifacts have been cleaned or moved, and most taxidermied animals are not currently in display cases, said Amy Nichols, Roseland Public Schools District’s chief business official.

Nichols said “work is underway,” and their construction management team has partnered with Sonoma State University's Native American Studies department “to ensure that we are respectfully and appropriately handling the tribal artifacts during this process.”

They had no estimated time for reopening.

Raul Guerrero, Roseland’s new superintendent, said the district would like to work toward giving students access to other cultural activities and centers in the meantime, but he did not have specifics.

Federal, state protections

According to the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, Indigenous remains and cultural items removed from tribal lands belong to their descendants, and any institutions that receive federal funds must return them to their lineal descendants and culturally affiliated tribes.

The California Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act establishes those standards for state-funded institutions as well.

It is unclear if the district has started the repatriation process. Press Democrat emails to the Native American Heritage Commission went unanswered.

Doshia Dodd, a California Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act tribal liaison and staff archaeologist at Sonoma State University, said the department has advised the district to contact local tribal communities, but said no work has been completed by the university.

“At the moment, we've only provided some advice to the museum as to how to get started with their task,” Dodd said. “It's possible that Sonoma State will become involved with work on the project in the future, but at this time we wouldn't have much to add.”

The district has contacted Graton Rancheria and the Kashia Band of Pomo Indians at the Stewarts Point Rancheria to seek assistance with moving the artifacts, Nichols said.

Multiple requests from The Press Democrat for access to the museum have been denied by district officials, who cited safety reasons even after the newspaper offered to equip its journalists with professional-grade hazmat suits and respirators.

Guerrero said in addition to safety concerns, “the district wishes to ensure the tribal artifacts in the museum are handled with care, in the most appropriate and respectful manner.”

"We believe it is appropriate to first dialogue with tribal representatives, and to properly examine, catalog and consider the potential repatriation of Native American artifacts, before reopening the museum or allowing access to the public or news media,” he said.

A maintenance worker at Roseland who did not wish to be named for fear of getting in trouble with his bosses, said he believed the portable was salvageable and the mold issue was not that bad.

“We went in there all the time,” he said, adding that they were working on replacing the rotting roof tiles. He was shocked the district had denied The Press Democrat access.

He pointed to a small storage container across from the portable and said they were planning on moving the artifacts there while repairs are underway, something the district had not disclosed in multiple conversations over plans for the museum.

“The plan has been to temporarily move the artifacts into the storage container outside of the classroom for the purposes of separating them and protecting them from the rest of the classroom’s contents,” Nichols said in a follow-up email. “The intention is to fully empty the classroom in order to ascertain the source of the mold and determine what repair steps may be needed to address that issue.”

Museum’s history

The Roseland district has not cataloged what’s inside the museum or where the artifacts came from, Nichols said. They also do not know who first opened it and when.

But a Press Democrat archived article says the museum first opened in April 1975.

According to the article, the original pieces were from anonymous donors and from the collections of Rose Gaffney, an environmental activist who rallied in the 1950s and ’60s to stop the PG&E development of a nuclear power plant on Bodega Head.

The museum was funded with assistance from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, which gave $6,300, which would be $35,728 in today’s dollars.

There also were plans to start a multimedia Indian Cultural Center with reading and lecture centers, which never took off.

Five years later, Press Democrat columnist Gaye LaBaron wrote that the museum, which was “a favorite field trip for elementary teachers from all over Sonoma County,“ was closing for lack of funds.