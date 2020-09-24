Potential Petaluma housing sites identified

A recently-published report by an international land use research organization identifying development obstacles and potential opportunities is sparking renewed discussions about Petaluma’s growing housing crisis, and where future homes could be built.

The report, conducted by Urban Land Institute, was introduced to Petaluma Planning Commissioners Tuesday, and was characterized as a jump-start on expected future discussions on housing goals as the city launches its General Plan update process this week. Councilwoman Kathy Miller and Mayor Teresa Barrett sat in on the Zoom presentation and meeting.

“This effort really was to start a dialogue and take a look, from a 30,000 foot level, to initiate that and get some ideas for new resources we will look into,” said the city’s Planning Manager Heather Hines. “There will be so much more conversation and outreach happening as we get further along in the General Plan and Housing Authority process.”

Specific recommendations from the group include adopting objective standards for project approvals, the creation of a mixed-use zoning designation, the exploration of new finance strategies and expanding inclusionary housing options.

The group highlighted potential areas in the city for housing including the downtown area, East Washington and the Corona Road future SMART station.

The nonprofit Urban Land Institute, established in 1936, is a research and education organization devoted to land use and sustainability issues. It boasts more than 45,000 members, with 2,200 in the greater Bay Area, including development, real estate, planning and financial professionals.

The Technical Assistance Panel program, which has served 35 Bay Area communities since 2006, offers free advice regarding land use and real estate issues through research, interviews and issuing a final report listing specific recommendations.

The panel of seven housing and transportation advisors interviewed more than a dozen local businesses, organizations, nonprofits and city representatives. Panel member Randy Tsuda said the main themes in these conversations were concerns over the city’s development review process, the level of community input, local zoning requirements and environmental impacts.

Public comments on the report implored the city to focus more on building affordable housing, rather than market-rate housing.

According to the 2018 Annual Housing Report for Petaluma, the city met just 5% of its regional housing targets for very low income units and 1% of the low income unit targets.

Out of 750 building permits, the city issued a combined 27 approvals for low and very low income units. The vast majority of housing built in 2018 caters to those earning above moderate income, coming in at 207% of the regional housing target.

“It’s not just the market rate, but we also need to look at where we are for our affordable housing as we look at future opportunities,” Planning Commissioner Scott Alonso said. “I think that’s an important piece on this report, that we’re not meeting our numbers for affordable units and we have to do a better job.”

(Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com, on Twitter @KathrynPlmr.)