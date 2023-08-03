Gala celebrates Hall of Flowers ahead of Sonoma County Fair opening day

Guests at Wednesday’s preview party got the first look at this year’s Jurassic-themed garden exhibit inside the Hall of Flowers.|
PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
August 2, 2023, 9:03PM
Updated 51 minutes ago

Sonoma County Fair

What: Sonoma County Fair

When: Aug. 3-13. Opens at noon daily and closes at 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Closes at 11 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and the first Sunday.

Where: Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa

Admission: $15 in advance for ages 13 and older. $20 after Aug. 2; $12 for ages 6 to 12; free for children age five and younger

Information and full schedule: sonomacountyfair.com, 707-545-4200

Special events

Chris Beck Arena; fair admission not included:

Wine Country Rodeo: 7 p.m. Aug. 5. $13-$40

Monster Trucks: 7 p.m. Aug. 10-12. $12-$25

Destruction Derby: 6 p.m. Aug. 13. $15-$35

Chris Beck Arena events included in fair admission price:

Barrel Racing, 6 p.m. Aug. four

Tuff Tuck event and Monster Truck rides, 6 p.m. Aug. 9.

Entertainment highlights

Norcal Brewfest, with music by Wonder Bread 5, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 4. Community Theater. $59 in advance; $69 day of Brewfest. Ticket price includes fair admission.

Community Theater events included in fair admission price:

Midget Warrior Wrestling, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3. (Tickets for the seats up front are available for $25. Admission to the rest of the theater is free with fair admission.)

2nd Annual Aloha Fest, featuring Weldon Kekauoha and Faith Ako with hula, Tahitian and fire-knife dancing, 5-9 p.m. Aug. 5

Casimiro Banda El Mexicano, 7 p.m. Aug. 6

Always Loretta, featuring Emily Portman as Loretta Lynn with the Coalminers Band, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7. (Tickets for the seats up front are available for $25. Admission to the rest of the theater is free with fair admission.)

Direct from Sweden: Music of ABBA tribute act, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8. (Tickets for the seats up front are available for $25. Admission to the rest of the theater is free with fair admission.)

ZZ TUSH, a tribute to ZZ Top, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9

Elvis Impersonation Contest, 8 p.m. Aug. 11. Ten Elvis impersonators will perform with a live band, competing for a $1,500 cash prize.

Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12

Lupillo Rivera, 7 p.m. Aug. 13

A Champagne toast Wednesday evening and roll call of scholarship and floral exhibit winners marked the arrival of the Sonoma County Fair’s two-week run, which begins in earnest Thursday.

Ticketed guests at the Hall of Flowers were treated to appetizers, wine and the otherworldly garden exhibit, inspired by this year’s fair theme, “Jurassic Jubilee.”

Click through the gallery for more of the action from Wednesday’s preview party.

The fair gates open Thursday at noon, and the carnival begins at 3 p.m.

The fair continues through Aug. 13.

Sonoma County Fair

What: Sonoma County Fair

When: Aug. 3-13. Opens at noon daily and closes at 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Closes at 11 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and the first Sunday.

Where: Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa

Admission: $15 in advance for ages 13 and older. $20 after Aug. 2; $12 for ages 6 to 12; free for children age five and younger

Information and full schedule: sonomacountyfair.com, 707-545-4200

Special events

Chris Beck Arena; fair admission not included:

Wine Country Rodeo: 7 p.m. Aug. 5. $13-$40

Monster Trucks: 7 p.m. Aug. 10-12. $12-$25

Destruction Derby: 6 p.m. Aug. 13. $15-$35

Chris Beck Arena events included in fair admission price:

Barrel Racing, 6 p.m. Aug. four

Tuff Tuck event and Monster Truck rides, 6 p.m. Aug. 9.

Entertainment highlights

Norcal Brewfest, with music by Wonder Bread 5, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 4. Community Theater. $59 in advance; $69 day of Brewfest. Ticket price includes fair admission.

Community Theater events included in fair admission price:

Midget Warrior Wrestling, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3. (Tickets for the seats up front are available for $25. Admission to the rest of the theater is free with fair admission.)

2nd Annual Aloha Fest, featuring Weldon Kekauoha and Faith Ako with hula, Tahitian and fire-knife dancing, 5-9 p.m. Aug. 5

Casimiro Banda El Mexicano, 7 p.m. Aug. 6

Always Loretta, featuring Emily Portman as Loretta Lynn with the Coalminers Band, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7. (Tickets for the seats up front are available for $25. Admission to the rest of the theater is free with fair admission.)

Direct from Sweden: Music of ABBA tribute act, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8. (Tickets for the seats up front are available for $25. Admission to the rest of the theater is free with fair admission.)

ZZ TUSH, a tribute to ZZ Top, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9

Elvis Impersonation Contest, 8 p.m. Aug. 11. Ten Elvis impersonators will perform with a live band, competing for a $1,500 cash prize.

Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12

Lupillo Rivera, 7 p.m. Aug. 13

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.