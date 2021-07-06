Garbage can filled with fireworks set on fire outside Rohnert Park councilman Willy Linares' home

Rohnert Park police are investigating a horrifying act of vandalism that occurred the night of July Fourth when someone set a garbage can filled with fireworks on fire in front of City Councilman Willy Linares' home.

No arrests have been made in the incident, city officials said Monday, adding that it is under investigation.

Linares posted photos of the incident and a brief comment about what occurred on his Instagram account late Sunday.

At around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, he said, a neighbor knocked on his door and told him that his garbage can, which sat at the end of his curb, was on fire.

He attempted to extinguish the flames using his personal fire extinguisher, but they weren’t dying down. He said he then grabbed a hose to keep the flames from spreading.

Firefighters with the Rohnert Park Public Safety Department arrived about 3 minutes later and put the fire out.

Linares said on Instagram that he saw fireworks in the garbage can. “No one in my home used fireworks this year,” he said in his post. “Is this payback? My heart wants to believe this is a coincidence. Regardless, my family was put in danger,” he added.

Linares, who was not injured, believes the act of vandalism was a retaliation against his stance on fireworks in Rohnert Park.

He was among a majority of council members who voted earlier this year to ban fireworks in the city, but who then voted to rescind the ban in favor of the issue being put before voters during a Sept. 14 special election.

He believes the incident may be connected to his support of the ban and then of the special election.

“I do believe the intent was to let me know that people are not happy with the decision that was made to ban fireworks,” Linares said. “An action like this sends out a loud message.”

On Monday night, Linares reiterated that his decision favoring a ban on fireworks was what was best for the community. Many residents are fearful that a spark from a firework could lead to a wildfire, which could grow out of control given the extreme drought conditions in Sonoma County.

Linares, 36, also expressed concerns about his family’s safety since they were home during the time of the incident.

He said his wife was watching TV, while his 2-year-old daughter and his 62-year-old mom were asleep in his southwest Rohnert Park home when the fire took place.

“I’m a father, husband and son — all the people I’m tied to were in that house that night,” Linares said. “It’s important to ponder what this all means for the community.”

He stopped short of saying the incident was racially motivated, but then wondered if it actually was.

Linares, who is of Guatemalan descent, is one of two people of color on council. He and Vice Mayor Jackie Elward, who was raised in the Democratic Republic of Congo, were both elected to their first terms on council this past November.

“What does this mean for our community and for people of color? Or elected officials of color?” Linares told The Press Democrat Monday night. “The entire situation is scary — I’m still trying to process it all.”

Rohnert Park Assistant City Manager Don Schwartz said the fire is under investigation and that investigators are hoping Linares’ neighbors will report anything they may have witnessed related to the incident.

To report suspicious activity contact the Investigation Unit at 707-584-2630.

