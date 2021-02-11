Gardening to support Petaluma’s honey bees

More than 100 hobby beekeepers live in Petaluma

“I was watering some plants when I was suddenly surrounded by thousands of honey bees on the move,” Christine Kurtz said. “I was terrified and fascinated at the same time.”

Kurtz was new to Petaluma and wasn’t aware there was a Sonoma County Beekeepers’ Association when she encountered her first buzzing swarm of honey bees. She just watched as it hovered around a neighbor’s tree for a few days.

These days, she captures the swarms herself, helping to protect the pollinators’ fragile population. A school project years ago launched an interest in honey bees, but it wasn’t until adulthood that she explored that passion. She noted a disturbing trend with 43% loss of managed honey bees nationwide.

Inspired, Kurtz joined the beekeepers association, serving on its board for many years, reading up on hive management, taking classes, attending conferences on honey bees and of course, capturing swarms to be shared with other beekeepers.

Kurtz explained that the goal is to capture the swarm as soon as possible because it’s in a temporary formation, protecting the queen while scouts seek out a permanent home. If they establish themselves inside a building, chimney or roof, then removing the bees gets expensive. The association captures the swarms for free, to preserve them.

If you have a hive of honey bees living in a tree on your property, then you’re hosting a colony that will strengthen the local bee population. Kurtz explained that beekeepers love these wild honey bees because they have endured natural selection, which creates the most resilient and adapted bees.

“Seasoned beekeepers consider the swarms coming out of bee trees gems,” Kurtz said.

Kurtz explained that helping honey bees actually benefits other species as well.

“When you start creating habitat for honey bees you will be amazed at how many more creatures you are feeding, helping and giving refuge to,” she said. “You will start seeing other pollinators like many native bees, birds and butterflies, as well as other animals come visit. Your gardens will start to look alive.”

Bees can forage over a 5-mile radius, meaning that we all live within range of a hive. “One thing you can think about doing is replacing your lawn and creating a pollinator garden,” Kurtz said.

Although Petaluma has so much bounty, it is seasonal for honey bees and eventually they struggle to find enough food. “We are definitively bountiful in the spring because so much is blooming then, not only gardens but plants and trees in the wild,” Kurtz said. “Starting in June, however, we enter a few months of dearth. Dearth means that the abundance of nectar for bees to feed themselves becomes scarce.”

The drought conditions and dry weather have impacted the plants that the bees rely upon. By the fall the situation is most dire, when many plants are becoming dry tinder.

“Fall is when bees bring in the last of the stores that have more medical value to survive winter and where the need is greatest,” Kurtz said.

Kurtz suggests adding plants to your garden that will bloom in summer and fall. “Many native plants use little water and bloom during this time,” she said.

Sonoma county beekeeper’s garden group has a list of the best fall-blooming plants for the area.

“Nature is very dynamic and eager to repopulate if given the chance,” Kurtz said. “You build it and the creatures will come.”

Some of Kurtz’ favorites are rosemary, oregano, anything in the mint family, scabiosa, all the salvias, the asters and Vitex.

She also suggested planting lots of sunflowers. “Research shows that sunflowers have medical phytochemicals that help with certain bee diseases,” she said. “This is something easy to do with kids.”

If you only have a balcony or patio to work with, Kurtz suggests getting long containers that hang on railing and plant trailing rosemary for example, which she notes can also be used in cooking, will cascade down and bloom several times a year. She suggests adding in herbs like oregano and basil, and letting them go to bloom for the bees.

“Add a trellis and plant vines such as Clematis or trumpet flowers,” she said. “Just remember plants in containers need frequent watering and food.”

The beekeepers association is available to encourage and help those who are new to beekeeping. Kurtz became a mentor to beekeepers, volunteering at first and now with her own consulting business.

“I am a nature girl at heart, happiest outside going on bee adventures,” she said. “The bees inspire me every day.”

One of the beekeepers that Kurtz mentored, John McGinnis, is now the swarm coordinator for the volunteers bee group, who captured more than 110 swarms last year.

McGinnis is also the owner of Buzz Off Honey in Petaluma where he specializes in Serge Style Langstroth Hives and equipment. He and his wife Darlene keep bees, making products from the honey and wax to sell.

“I make candles from rendered wax and my wife makes lip balm, soap and beeswax wraps,” McGinnis said.

Beekeeping is becoming more popular in Petaluma. McGinnis estimates that there are close to 100 local hobby beekeepers in the city. But it’s a hobby that comes with challenges.

“There is a huge learning curve and it is best to research, study and read before you even get your bees,” McGinnis said. “Better yet, join SCBA and get involved. You can learn so much from fellow members.”

McGinnis said, “I tell people who are interested in beekeeping that it is a rewarding fantastic hobby that will change your life and the way you look at things.”

Learn more at sonomabees.org.