Petaluma artist, known for his live paintings, thrives on ‘being random’

George Utrilla has live painted alongside musical act Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and for the former Oakland Raiders.|
JENNIFER SAWHNEY
PETALUMA ARGUS-COURIER

Petaluma-based artist George Utrilla’s mind pingpongs from one topic to another, whether it’s family, karaoke, his favorite musicians, movies, sports, his future – all indications of the realms and subjects his art occupies.

After all, Utrilla, 46, calls himself “The Random Artist,” a term he says was coined by a former partner.

Read more stories celebrating the local Latino community here.

“I thrive on being random. I like not knowing what’s (happening) the next day,” he said inside his Petaluma studio, a converted garage off Lakeville Street filled with canvases, paint, pop culture memorabilia and family pictures. “It’s like, coming to the studio sometimes, it’s like a cockpit. And I say, ‘where are we going to go today?’”

Though the self-taught artist “messes with a lot of mediums,” most of his work is acrylic paint on canvas.

He was born and raised in Peru until he was 12, when he and his family moved to Terra Linda in San Rafael. But, for nearly two decades, he’s considered himself a Petaluman.

“It’s always felt like home since I moved here,” he said.

Locally, Utrilla is probably best known for “live painting” twice a week during karaoke nights at two Petaluma bars – Tuesdays at Gale’s Central Club and Thursdays at the Hideaway. He’s a huge fan of karaoke and sang, he said, at “every single karaoke bar” in town for over a decade before he started doing regular live paintings – a form of visual art in which the painting is done live and in public.

In preparation for the painting sessions, he checks his calendar for upcoming celebrations and keeps tabs on trending movies or shows, then adds those themes to the paintings. Which is why, in a corner of the Hideaway one evening in early May, Utrilla was working on a Star Wars-themed painting in reference to the pop culture “holiday” of May 4.

As he painted, patrons walked up, said hello and hugged him without hesitation.

“A lot of art that I sell, it’s kind of like music in a way,” he said. “It kind of brings people back to a certain point in their lives. I love getting people’s expressions, like, ‘Oh my god, I remember that cartoon!’ I love that. I love that. I thrive on that.”

He added, “I might not sell anything at some points. It’s kind of like going fishing, you know? Sometimes you walk away with this empty bucket, but I love that reaction. I get a kick out of that. And that’s why I do what I do.”

In true random fashion, Utrilla does not limit his art to one style or medium.

“If I'm tired of doing portraits, I go to cartoons” he said. “After I do cartoons I go to like the trippy, psychedelic visionary art, I call it. And then from that I go to landscapes or just kind of keep it moving and do all different styles.”

There are two pieces he made for his brother, who died late last year, that he holds in high regard: one abstract, multicolored piece that came from a late-night inspiration and the other, a portrait showing the former Marine and dog trainer looking at a dog by his side.

Over his career he’s painted taco trucks, shoes, pianos, a dispensary, walls and murals. Some of his art is on display atCooperage Brewing Company and at Doobie Nights cannabis dispensary, both in Santa Rosa.

Art pieces he’s made to sell include subjects such as Cheech and Chong, Bluey, Selena Quintanilla, Steph Curry, members of the Raiders football team, mountaintop landscapes and abstract art.

But if he could, he’d spend all his time on the “trippy, psychedelic” art.

Currently one of his biggest influences is Spanish artist Salvador Dali. As for Latino influences, there’s Mexican artist Diego Rivera and Peruvian artist Chris Dyer. His current “big three” are Oliver Vernon, Damon Soule and Mars1.

His journey as a live artist unfolded after he signed up to perform live at a California Roots Music and Art Festival in 2014. The moment was a turning point.

“That was the year that pretty much kicked every door open I could possibly get to,” he said. “After that I got a lot of gigs.”

Utrilla’s smile grew wider when he recalled how he performed live at the Oakland Coliseum for the former Oakland Raiders during their 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons. It was a dream come true for the Raiders fan.

At another event in 2016, he dressed as Darth Vader for the Summer Meltdown Autism Awareness Art & Music Festival in Santa Clarita. That year he also painted on stage at Santa Cruz venue The Catalyst alongside one of his favorite hip-hop groups, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

He’s also painted alongside musicians like E-40, Cypress Hill, Michael Frante, Warren G and Wyclef Jean, to name a few. He usually sells the paintings he creates on stage, save for a few pieces he’s kept in his own collection.

Today, he can be spotted live painting all around town.

“People are literally in awe that there is somebody doing this live,” said Shannon Jones, karaoke jockey at the Hideway on Thursday nights and Utrilla’s girlfriend. “They’re watching him walk in with a blank canvas and then (watching) what masterpiece he creates whatever night It is. It is incredible. People are like, ‘Wait, you just painted that? Just now?’”

“It’s inspiring” to see art and music come together in so many ways, she said, adding that Utrilla is also a “phenomenal” singer, grabbing patrons’ attention in more ways than one.

Like Utrilla, she especially enjoys his abstract art.

“My favorite thing that he does, that I’ve seen, is the stuff that’s just his art,” she said. “The abstract, crazy, colorful, everythingness that he creates – that’s what I get most impressed about because that’s his art.”

Family inspiration

After arriving in the United States, the young George spent lots of time at his father’s video store in the Mission District of San Francisco.

“That was kind of like my schooling, just watching movies. A lot of the stuff I do involves pop culture,” he said. “Sports, cartoons. Movies, especially.”

The pop culture influences he grew up consuming in the 1980s – whether it was the Thundercats, Mexican cinema or Naked Gun movies – seep into his art.

He recently watched a Transformers movie and “just figured out” that he emulates the drawing style and lettering he saw when watching the movie as a child.

“I still do the chrome lettering sometimes,” he said. “That’s from the Transformers.”

Utrilla comes from a family with a strong artistic background. While in Peru, between the ages of 7 and 9, he tried to emulate a cousin who created art. One of his cousins is also a musical director, and he has an uncle who’s an artist from the Amazon.

He holds his loved ones – both family and friends – in high regard. Many of his family members live in and around Petaluma, including his grandfather, who just turned 100.

An ofrenda, Spanish for altar, is set up on one shelf of his studio in honor of loved ones who died in the past year, including his brother, his friend’s mother and other friends.

“I have to make a space. It keeps me grounded. It keeps me motivated. It keeps me moving forward. I would have given up this thing a long time ago if it wasn’t for that,” he said.

About a foot away is a childhood photograph of Utrilla with his brother, standing alongside their father in Peru. “Now, actually, it looks like … me and both my kids,” he said.

‘Keep it random’

Utrilla has only been painting full-time for about 10 years.

“It’s always been the goal. I always worked a part-time job or maybe a full-time job and then did this on the side,” he said.

After diving into art more, his work has become “a balance of finding what’s fun, but also what can sell,” he said. He noted that despite those capitalistic pressures, the art itself always remains therapeutic.

About the artist

George Utrilla’s art is available for viewing online and can be shipped nationally and internationally.

Instagram: @randomartstudio

Facebook: facebook.com/therandomartist

Where to watch him live paint

Tuesdays, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Gale’s Central Club, 106 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma

Thursdays, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Hideaway, 128 Kentucky St., Petaluma

“I think there’s no better time to paint than when you’re depressed” or feeling terrible, he said. “That’s the best time to paint as an artist.”

His process for starting a new project – particularly the trippy art – is simple.

“Just with a brushstroke of a canvas and I go from there,” he said. “You envision it. You just got to trip out on it. Just use your third eye to draw stuff out.”

As for next steps, Utrilla says he’d like to expand his artistic reach.

“My goal this year and hopefully next is going to be just to open up my own gallery and go from there. Because you can only sell so much online or have your stuff stacked up in the studio,” he said.

He lauds the connections yet to be formed by future art fans, and sees no limits when it comes to his work.

“I keep it random for my own sake pretty much,” he said with a hearty chuckle. “I hate being bored. I hate doing the same thing.”

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @sawhney_media.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:
  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor