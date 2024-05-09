Petaluma artist, known for his live paintings, thrives on ‘being random’

Petaluma-based artist George Utrilla’s mind pingpongs from one topic to another, whether it’s family, karaoke, his favorite musicians, movies, sports, his future – all indications of the realms and subjects his art occupies.

After all, Utrilla, 46, calls himself “The Random Artist,” a term he says was coined by a former partner.

“I thrive on being random. I like not knowing what’s (happening) the next day,” he said inside his Petaluma studio, a converted garage off Lakeville Street filled with canvases, paint, pop culture memorabilia and family pictures. “It’s like, coming to the studio sometimes, it’s like a cockpit. And I say, ‘where are we going to go today?’”

Though the self-taught artist “messes with a lot of mediums,” most of his work is acrylic paint on canvas.

He was born and raised in Peru until he was 12, when he and his family moved to Terra Linda in San Rafael. But, for nearly two decades, he’s considered himself a Petaluman.

“It’s always felt like home since I moved here,” he said.

Locally, Utrilla is probably best known for “live painting” twice a week during karaoke nights at two Petaluma bars – Tuesdays at Gale’s Central Club and Thursdays at the Hideaway. He’s a huge fan of karaoke and sang, he said, at “every single karaoke bar” in town for over a decade before he started doing regular live paintings – a form of visual art in which the painting is done live and in public.

In preparation for the painting sessions, he checks his calendar for upcoming celebrations and keeps tabs on trending movies or shows, then adds those themes to the paintings. Which is why, in a corner of the Hideaway one evening in early May, Utrilla was working on a Star Wars-themed painting in reference to the pop culture “holiday” of May 4.

As he painted, patrons walked up, said hello and hugged him without hesitation.

“A lot of art that I sell, it’s kind of like music in a way,” he said. “It kind of brings people back to a certain point in their lives. I love getting people’s expressions, like, ‘Oh my god, I remember that cartoon!’ I love that. I love that. I thrive on that.”

He added, “I might not sell anything at some points. It’s kind of like going fishing, you know? Sometimes you walk away with this empty bucket, but I love that reaction. I get a kick out of that. And that’s why I do what I do.”

In true random fashion, Utrilla does not limit his art to one style or medium.

“If I'm tired of doing portraits, I go to cartoons” he said. “After I do cartoons I go to like the trippy, psychedelic visionary art, I call it. And then from that I go to landscapes or just kind of keep it moving and do all different styles.”

There are two pieces he made for his brother, who died late last year, that he holds in high regard: one abstract, multicolored piece that came from a late-night inspiration and the other, a portrait showing the former Marine and dog trainer looking at a dog by his side.

Over his career he’s painted taco trucks, shoes, pianos, a dispensary, walls and murals. Some of his art is on display atCooperage Brewing Company and at Doobie Nights cannabis dispensary, both in Santa Rosa.

Art pieces he’s made to sell include subjects such as Cheech and Chong, Bluey, Selena Quintanilla, Steph Curry, members of the Raiders football team, mountaintop landscapes and abstract art.

But if he could, he’d spend all his time on the “trippy, psychedelic” art.

Currently one of his biggest influences is Spanish artist Salvador Dali. As for Latino influences, there’s Mexican artist Diego Rivera and Peruvian artist Chris Dyer. His current “big three” are Oliver Vernon, Damon Soule and Mars1.

His journey as a live artist unfolded after he signed up to perform live at a California Roots Music and Art Festival in 2014. The moment was a turning point.

“That was the year that pretty much kicked every door open I could possibly get to,” he said. “After that I got a lot of gigs.”

Utrilla’s smile grew wider when he recalled how he performed live at the Oakland Coliseum for the former Oakland Raiders during their 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons. It was a dream come true for the Raiders fan.

At another event in 2016, he dressed as Darth Vader for the Summer Meltdown Autism Awareness Art & Music Festival in Santa Clarita. That year he also painted on stage at Santa Cruz venue The Catalyst alongside one of his favorite hip-hop groups, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

He’s also painted alongside musicians like E-40, Cypress Hill, Michael Frante, Warren G and Wyclef Jean, to name a few. He usually sells the paintings he creates on stage, save for a few pieces he’s kept in his own collection.