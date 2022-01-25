Getting to know Petaluma’s climate action manager

In September, Petaluma officials announced the city was looking to hire for the newly developed management-level position who would serve to expand the city’s environmental sustainability in different policy and community-driven initiatives. About two months later, Sonoma County resident Rhianna Frank was chosen as the city’s first Climate Action manager, taking office as the city recently committed to carbon-neutral goals.

Find out more about Frank and her inspiration to shape the future of Petaluma’s environmental health in this Q&A.

Question: How long have you been in Petaluma/Sonoma County? What ultimately drove you to serve as the city's climate manager?

Answer: I currently reside in Sebastopol, but have lived in Sonoma County for over 20 years. I’ve always loved Petaluma because it has been able to keep up with the modern, progressive policies of larger cities without sacrificing its small town aesthetic.

The Climate Action manager position for Petaluma is a dream opportunity for someone in my field with my background. This position provides me with an opportunity to work on citywide climate policy for a community that is passionate about and dedicated to responding to the climate emergency with aggressive action and goals. Also, I’m working with an amazing City of Petaluma team that’s equally passionate about responding to climate change with the level of support from (City Manager) Peggy (Flynn) and City Council that is necessary for meeting these aggressive goals.

Q: How has your experience been so far? Describe a typical day at your job.

A: My experience so far has been amazing. The Petaluma team, both city staff and the community, have been so welcoming that it has really made the transition easier. My typical work day at this point is meeting with different staff and/or community groups to learn more about their projects and determining how my role can best benefit those projects. This is a new position for the city, so the role of this position is still evolving and being molded by the needs of both the city and community.

Q: What/who inspired you to enter into your career?

A: I grew up in the rural southeast and spent my days exploring the natural world around me. During that time, you could either find me barefoot and up a tree or exploring the forests around me. These experiences laid the foundation for a deep appreciation for the natural environment. For me, there wasn’t ever a question of which field I would go into—I was always going to put my entire heart in helping to protect the natural world.

Q: Aside from assisting the community, what can people normally find you doing? What are some pastimes you enjoy?

A: While not at work, you can find me spending time with my family. This is probably not a big surprise, but I really enjoy exploring new (and old) spots for camping and fly fishing. I especially love going to places that are off the beaten path where the wilderness is still untamed.

Q: How do you hope to shape Petaluma's future in climate?

A: Petaluma has really progressive climate goals that we are hoping to achieve within a short-time period. My hope is to help Petaluma achieve these goals while providing a blueprint for other communities to do the same.

Q: What else would you like Petaluma residents to know about you?

A: I would like Petaluma residents to know that I’m so excited to be here working on climate initiatives for their community. I would also like for residents to know that there are so many ways in which they can get involved—come to the Climate Action Commission meetings, get involved with Cool Petaluma, (a local grassroots effort to help neighborhoods become more planet friendly). There is so much work to be done and it’s going to (take) collaboration from us all to achieve these goals. I’m excited to be here and to be a part of the Petaluma team.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.