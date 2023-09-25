Brady Scott, who grew up in Petaluma and made a name for himself playing soccer across the Bay Area before relocating to Germany as a teenager, is continuing to impress as a goalkeeper with the Columbus Crew of Major League Soccer, in Ohio. His agricultural upbringing has apparently stuck with him, it turns out, as he is also now a champion gardener.

“Brady recently entered a giant zucchini that he grew in his garden into the horticulture contest at the Ohio State Fair, which is held right next to the team’s training facility,” writes Eunice Kim, senior communications manager for the Columbus Crew. “He ended up winning first place in the general category of Zucchini, and took third place for Largest and Best. From what I could find, he dethroned someone who has been competing since 2002.”

Scott, the brother of champion swimmer Riley Scott, was profiled in the Argus-Courier by the late sportswriter Johnie Jackson in 2015, when the young soccer player was just 15. Jackson wrote, “Riley Scott may be the best swimmer ever at Petaluma High School, but younger brother Brady is, in his own way and in his own sport, fast approaching his sister’s success.”

That early promise appears to have been fulfilled. The zucchini-growing thing is more of a surprise. Since joining the team in Columbus last season, Scott has apparently put together a truly impressive garden in his own backyard. He draws inspiration, he says, from his grandmother’s garden back home in Petaluma.

“Brady’s gardening prowess and his zucchini victory are unlike anything I’ve experienced in my 11 years in Major League soccer,” adds Kim.