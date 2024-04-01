The city of Petaluma’s Public Works and Utilities Department has made a key leadership change “effective immediately,” city officials said Thursday.

Assistant Director Gina Benedetti-Petnic has been named the department’s interim director to replace outgoing director Christopher Bolt, who took a position as director of engineering and operations at Stanford University, the city announced.

“A lifelong Petaluman with deep roots in this community,” Benedetti-Petnic will oversee a staff of about 130 as the city prepares a national search for its next permanent director.

There is no set date for when that search may conclude and it “will depend upon what interest we receive during the recruiting process,” City Manager Peggy Flynn said.

Prior to working with the city, Benedetti-Petnic built her experience in the private sector. She founded a private engineering firm, managed structural engineering projects with Bay Area-based CSW/Stuber-Stroeh Engineering Group, and managed large commercial construction projects across the North Bay with Milpitas-based Devcon Construction, according to the release. She has also served on the board of directors of Rebuilding Together Petaluma.

She joined the city as a city engineer in 2018 and in 2020 was promoted to assistant director. Some of the projects Benedetti-Petnic managed in that capacity include the reconstruction of North McDowell Boulevard and the forthcoming 23,000 square-foot Luchessi Skatepark, whose construction is set to begin this summer.

“Engineering has always been a passion as it is a very hands-on way of creating a better experience for communities. I am honored to do this work in this city I care so deeply about,” she said.

The Public Works and Utilities Department is responsible for building and maintaining the city’s infrastructure via a $500 million five-year Capital Improvement Program. The infrastructure, used by thousands every day, includes city streets, city-owned facilities, water delivery, the municipal airport and marina, city transit and more.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @sawhney_media.