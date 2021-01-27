Girl Scouts plan Pinwheels for Peace at Walnut Park

Petaluma-area Girl Scouts are planning a colorful demonstration for peace at Walnut Park that will stretch over four days from Feb. 19 through Feb. 22. During that time, Girl Scouts from 12 troops will place around 150 pinwheels throughout the park. A personal message of peace will be attached to each pinwheel.

The event is part of the Girl Scouts World Thinking Day annual celebration held each Feb. 22 to celebrate the Girl Scout movement. World Thinking Day has been celebrated annually since 1926. This year’s theme is what it means to be a peacemaker. It will be celebrated by more than 10 million Girl Guides and Girl Scouts worldwide.

In addition to planting the pinwheels, local Girl Scouts will make a $100 donation to the Juliet Gordon Low World Friendship Fund that supports international travel, fostering friendships between Girl Guides and Girl Scouts across 146 nations.

“It is going to be a great event,” said Anna Mracek Dietrich, leader of Troop 10353, a group of 12 kindergarten Daisy Scouts. “We tried to come up with a way of doing things together without being physically together.”

Dietrich also reminds that Girl Scouts are now selling cookies, a traditional To Girl Scout worldwide fund-raising event. To purchase cookies, visit http://ilovecookies.org/, put in your zip code and you will receive a website where you can order online and have the cookies dropped off at your doorstep with a contactless and free delivery.