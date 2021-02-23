Girl Scouts plant pinwheels for peace at Walnut Park

For one colorful weekend, Petaluma-area Girl Scouts turned Walnut Park into colorful spin for peace last weekend.

Girl Scouts from 12 troops placed close to 200 pinwheels in the park. A personal message of peace was attached to each pinwheel.

The annual event was a bit different this year. Girls were not allowed to gather together to deliver their pinwheels, but had to schedule individual times for delivery.

Still, it was a great celebration according to Anna Mracek Dietrich, leader of Daisy Girl Scout Troop 10353. “Even though we couldn’t do it together it was a really positive event,” she said. “It was a lot of fun and it meant a lot to the younger girls.”

The event was part of the Girl Scouts World Thinking Day annual celebration held each Feb. 22 to celebrate the Girl Scout movement. World Thinking Day has been celebrated annually since 1926. This year’s theme is what it means to be a peacemaker. It was celebrated by more than 10 million Girl Guides and Girl Scouts worldwide.

In addition to planting the pinwheels, local Girl Scouts made a $100 donation to the Juliet Gordon Low World Friendship Fund that supports international travel, fostering friendships between Girl Guides and Girl Scouts across 146 nations.

Dietrich also reminded that Girl Scouts are still selling cookies, a traditional To Girl Scout worldwide fund-raising event. To purchase cookies, visit http://ilovecookies.org/, put in your zip code and you will receive a website where you can order online and have the cookies dropped off at your doorstep with a contactless and free delivery.