Goat causes fire that burned nearly 3 acres outside Windsor

A goat was blamed for starting a fire that burned nearly 3 acres outside of Windsor Friday afternoon, fire officials said.

The goat was in a livestock enclosure with electrified metal fencing in the area of Starr Road and Woody Creek Lane when it tried to graze on brush on the other side of the fence, said Cyndi Foreman, fire marshal and prevention division chief for the Sonoma County Fire District.

The goat appeared to have pulled a piece of brush into the fence, bringing the fence into contact with its electrified wire at a point where there was a worn out insulator, Foreman said. That caused the short that sparked the fire, she said.

The blaze was reported just after 2 p.m. and “crews did an amazing job stopping this pretty quickly,” Foreman said.

The enclosure contained goats and pigs and none of them were injured in the fire.

Abandoned outbuildings were threatened but undamaged.

Deputies ordered a small number of neighboring residents to leave the area before firefighters had the flames under control, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

No road closures were necessary, Foreman added.

