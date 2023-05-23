For Esther Basch's 16th birthday on May 28, 1944, her mother wanted to bake her a cake. But she never had the chance to do it.

Just six weeks prior, Nazi soldiers had come to their little home in the Carpathian Mountains – then part of Czechoslovakia, though formerly part of Hungary when Basch’s mother grew up there – and took Basch and her family to a ghetto, where they stayed for six weeks.

The family was then transferred by train to the concentration camps of Auschwitz. There, in one of history’s worst genocides, an estimated one million Jewish people were killed during World War II.

“They took us on a train with 500 people in a car. We had only standing room,” Basch said in an interview with the Argus-Courier. “If somebody died, we had to hold them up because there was no place for them to lay down.”

They got off the train at Auschwitz on the very day of Basch’s 16th birthday.

“I was holding, very strongly, hands with my mom,” Basch said, describing the emotions she felt as she and her mother were quickly separated from her father.

She added, “And still very strongly holding hands with my mom, the Nazis came and separated us by force and threw my mom to the right also, and took me into the barracks.”

That was the last time Basch saw her parents.

Basch was at that first camp for nearly four months, where she said she and others were “tortured mercilessly.”

During that time, Basch said each day women were forced to stand in rows to be counted by the Nazi guards, who would point randomly to different women and point them toward the gas chambers, where they went to die.

One time, Basch recounted, “It looked to me like he pointed at me, so I stepped out of the line. And he took this horrible silver cane, pushed it into my belly button and pushed me back into the line, and took out my best friend.”

When a family member of the girl who was sent out had spoken up to ask where the guard had sent her sister, he pointed to the gas chambers and, without compassion, shouted, “You see that chimney smoking? That’s where your sister is.”

“I had this terrible feeling because I thought I was supposed to be there,” Basch said. “But it didn’t happen.”

Basch said she went through that agony again when another one of her best friends, “Helen,” was taken from her as well, leaving Basch in tears and exhausting her will to keep going.

But, Basch said, “God had other plans for me.”

Then, along with other women and girls, Basch was sent to a labor camp, where she worked around the clock for more than nine months in an ammunition factory. She said she was worked so hard that her fingers were worn down to the point where she can no longer produce fingerprints. (To her surprise, she was still able to get a U.S. visa after being liberated, even without a fingerprint.)

On April 14, 1945, Basch and those who were left with her were finally liberated by a group of American soldiers.

“They told us to go into town and get whatever we liked. I didn’t want anything, but I picked up a big, big jar of honey. I licked it up with my fingers,” Basch said, remembering the hunger she felt that entire year. “By the time we got back to the camp I was badly ill.”

After that, American soldiers dubbed Basch the “honey girl.” The name inspired the title of a new documentary on her experiences as a Holocaust survivor.

Basch, welcomed by the Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma, is set to speak at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30 at Spreckels Performing Arts Center as part of a fundraiser to complete the documentary, “The Honey Girl.“

‘I can’t forget’

In the film, Basch talks about forgiving those who hurt her, her family and the countless other Jewish people who suffered at the hands of the Nazis.

“I can’t forget the horrors they put me through, but I can forgive,” she said. “Because if I don’t forgive, if I hold a grudge, I only hurt myself.”

She added, “I don’t even have a picture of my parents, nothing. But I have what they taught me – to be good, love all people, love God.”

Basch, a mother of four who now lives in Arizona, said she is a “very proud American.”

“I can’t forget ever the soldiers that liberated my camp,” Basch said.

She still recalls the first U.S. Independence Day she celebrated alongside those who saved her, as they continued to help her and other labor camp survivors get back to health.

“I had no idea what they were celebrating but I was very emotional,“ she said.

It marked the beginning of a many-year effort to become a U.S. citizen – but not before a difficult trek to Palestine in hopes for a better life there, alongside a friend of her cousin’s who soon became her husband.

After a series of obstacles, the couple decided that the only way to live a safer and happier life was to go to the U.S. That required them to first live for six months in France to obtain a visa to Canada, and then live in Canada for six years before obtaining a visa to the U.S., which they finally entered in 1958.

'Why I’m speaking’

Now 95 years old, Basch decided to start speaking out about her experiences after being requested to do so at a local grade school.

Besides the importance of educating younger generations on a significant chapter of history, and on the horrors of antisemitism, Basch has found that she loves public speaking when she sees her words transforming people’s lives.

She recalled someone who came up to her after a recent event who she will never forget.

“‘I didn’t speak to my brother for 20 years because of something I didn’t like,’” Basch recalled the man saying to her.

“’But if you can forgive the Germans, I’m going to go home and call my brother and tell him I forgive him.’ And you don’t know how happy that made me. I did something good. This is why I’m speaking.”

If you go What: A talk by Esther Basch, aka The Honey Girl of Auschwitz, presented by Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma When: Tuesday, May 30, 7 p.m.; doors open at 6:15 p.m., VIP meet-and-greet is 5:45 p.m. Where: Spreckels Performing Arts Center, Rohnert Park Cost: Tickets are $25-35 for general seating, $50 for preferred seating, $100 for VIP meet-and-greet Purchase: Tickets are available at JewishPetaluma.com/Remember Info: For more go to honeygirlfilms.org

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.