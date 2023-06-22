The cost of getting into San Francisco is soon going to be more expensive for North Bay commuters, as Golden Gate Bridge tolls and bus and ferry rates are increasing July 1.

The rate increases are part of a multiyear toll increase program approved by the Golden Gate Bridge Board of Directors in March 2019, according to a June 12 news release.

The Golden Gate Bridge’s toll rates will increase by 25 cents. FasTrak account rates will go up to $8.75; pay-as-you-go rates will be $9; toll invoice rates will go up to $9.75; and carpool rates will rise to $6.75. Multi-axle vehicle toll rates will also increase.

Additionally, Golden Gate Transit Bus and Golden Gate Ferry fares will rise 25 cents.

For Sonoma County riders paying cash, the bus to San Francisco will cost $14.25. Adult riders using a Clipper card will pay $11.40 and youth, senior, disabled and Medicare riders will pay $7 to get from Sonoma County to the city.

Adults who ride the ferry from Larkspur, Sausalito or Tiburon will pay $14 for a single ride across the Bay to San Francisco. Youth, senior, disabled and Medicare riders will pay $7 per ferry ride.

For more information, go to goldengate.org.