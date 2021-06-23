Golden Gate Bridge tolls will increase July 1

It will cost more to cross the Golden Gate Bridge starting this July.

All Golden Gate Bridge toll rates are set to increase July 1, according to a news release from the Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District.

The Pay-As-You-Go rate will increase 20 cents from $8.40 to $8.60, while the FasTrak Account rate will increase 35 cents from $7.70 to $8.05.

The Toll Invoice rate will increase from $8.70 to $9.05, and the carpool rate will increase from $5.70 to $6.05. Multi-axle vehicle rates also will increase.

The change in rate is part of a multi-year toll increase program, which the Golden Gate Bridge Board of Directors approved in March 2019, to decrease its budget shortfall.

For information about the toll increase or opening a FasTrak account, visit www.bayareafastrak.org.