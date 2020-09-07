Golf club-wielding man arrested at Petaluma Police Department

A mostly-naked man was taken into custody in front of the Petaluma Police department on Sunday afternoon following a foot pursuit, a helicopter search, and a short earlier standoff involving a golf club. The suspect, identified as Todd Naus, 35, a Petaluma-based homeless male, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer, resisting arrest by using threat of violence, and an outstanding arrest warrant.

The incident began with reports of an erratic individual in possession of a gun in a neighboring field. According to a press release posted by the Petaluma Police Department, at approximately 12:41, the department received a 911 call describing a man “armed with a handgun,” seen in a field between Lynch Creek Trail and the the railroad tracks. “The male was reportedly waving the gun in the air,” stated the press release.

Several Petaluma police officers and Henry One, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s helicopter, were deployed to search the field.

“Henry One and officers located a male who matched the description of the suspect, later identified as Naus, in the field area,” says the report. “”When the officers contacted Naus, he armed himself with a golf club and fled the area.“

The report states that during the resulting foot chase, Naus at one point stopped and raised the golf club at approaching officers, in reponse to which one officer used his taser, which had no effect on Naus, who continued to flee.

The incident came to an end after the man made his way southbound on Petaluma Boulevard, eventually topping in front of the Petaluma Police Department.

“Several deputities with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s office, and two officers with the California Highway Patrol, responded to the scene to assist,” said the press release. Once at the Police Department, Naus discarded the golf club but refused to follow officers’ directions, at one point taking up “a fighting stance” after removing his clothing down to his underwear.

“A taser was used to control Naus while officers approached him and took him into custody,” said the report. Naus, who suffered “minor injuries,” was treated and booked into the Sonoma County Jail. Due to the extreme heat, three participating officers were evaluated by the Petaluma Fire Department for heat exhaustion.

Later in the evening, a K9 officer and his dog performed an “article search” in the field where the incident began, eventually recovering a replica “modified to look like a rifle,” as stated in the Police Department report.