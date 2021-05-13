Marshall Turbeville of Northern Sonoma County Fire uses a propane torch to dry out and ignite trees and forest floor debris as part of Northern Sonoma County Fire's fuel reduction program, Jan. 12, 2021. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

In an ideal world, Nicholls and Turbeville say they wish they could substantially scale up burning, ringing communities on the edge of wildlands with fire-treated landscape and creating broad barriers across windy ridgetops north of Santa Rosa, Sonoma Valley, and Cazadero, for instance, or tying together large, undeveloped properties that could slow or curb flames before they reach homes.

“I don’t know if Santa Rosa agrees with me,” Turbeville says, “but, like areas near Fountaingrove or Montecito or Wikiup, managing the wildlands that abut residences in the urban development, to basically create a buffer.”

The two officials highlight strategic ridgetops around the county, including Mount Barham at the top of the Calistoga Grade, above St. Helena Road, which could be part of a defensive barrier if another fire were to come across Mark West Canyon.

Turbeville also talks of extending existing fire roads, ridgetop burns and bulldozer lines in wildfire scars, to take advantage of what’s already available.

Nicholls cited regional parks and other protected spaces as natural starting points, saying a burn is slated for Shiloh Ranch Regional Park east of Windsor as the beginning of an effort to “connect the dots between large landholdings” from there to Pepperwood to Calistoga Road.

“The scale of what we need to do is not going to happen overnight. It’s going to take years, even generations,” said Turbeville. “This is the biggest issue facing our generation.”

And that issue is not reserved for firefighters or volunteers alone.

Tom Knecht, the “prefire” division chief for Cal Fire’s six-county Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit, says even with his agency’s pledge to increase the scale and pace of its landscape work, there’s a role for everyone — whether it’s ensuring defensible space around their own houses and working out ways to harden their home construction, or collaborating with a prescribed fire association to reduce fuel around their community.

“What I see in my career is no one wants to do anything until a fire runs through their neighborhood, and then all of a sudden, people say, ‘Oh my God, Cal Fire, what are you going to do for me next time?’ “ Cal Fire can’t do it all, even with all of our stakeholders. We can’t do it all,” Knecht says.

A sense of purpose and hope

Since taking over the family ranch in west county after college, Casul has looked for every opportunity to mitigate fire risks. He grazes shaggy Angus and Scottish Highland cattle because one breed keeps down the grass, the other, the brush.

He also has 100 head of free-range goats whose appetite for anything under five feet high may be one reason it was so difficult to get a fire going in the oak woodlands last winter. Still, those woods remain too densely packed with bay trees and Douglas firs to walk through freely, the way he did as a child.

Che Casul uses prescribed burns to cut the understory of his ranch in west Sonoma County to help slow the spread of out-of-control wildfires on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. The goats graze on the hillsides, keeping the brush to a minimum height. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

From that same era, he remembers wandering along beside his grandfather, who used a match and a shovel to set fire to his pastures, regenerating them for the following year.

It took until this past year for Casul to host his first prescribed fire.

Several initial attempts were called off because it was too hot or dry or windy. When Dec. 11 came, it was a bit too wet, but the results were still gratifying.

So Casul is now one of Berleman’s adherents. He and his wife, Angela, completed basic wildland training through Fire Forward earlier this year and are now certified. They have since conducted two more, much smaller, burns on their property to build their experience.

As chief executive of newly renamed nonprofit Circuit Riders — formerly the Center for Social and Environmental Stewardship — Casul is also keen to promote fuels management through the organization’s vocational training and work programs.

Casul says there are no fire fuels contractors in the county right now, and he imagines young people developing expertise and finding rewarding careers that satisfy an urgent community need.

Six young Circuit Rider participants who also recently completed the Fire Forward wildland training worked alongside him at during a burn on the ranch this spring.

“A lot of these pieces can fit hand in glove,” Casul says. “It creates a healthier ecology and it makes our community safer, and it puts money in the pockets of at-risk youth who are learning new skills.”

Turbeville makes a similar point, noting that it may take generations to catch up after allowing so many years of fuel to accumulate.

In northern Sonoma County, he oversaw five burns spanning about 170 acres last fall, until his crew just ran out of days. They were at it again come January.

“I still tell people that my dream job is to go to work and stop a fire. Or go to work and start a fire,” he said.

Berleman says that her line of work runs the risk of bearing a message to people who do not want to hear it.

But in Sonoma County, she’s found a ready audience, one in which a growing number of people understand that a landscape under threat requires the stewardship of those who evolved with it.

“There are so many problems in the world that feel unsolvable, and this one feels like there’s such a great solution right there if we just seize it,” Berleman says. “In a world full of problems, it gives me a sense of purpose and a hope for a better future in this one sliver, and I think we’re seeing a lot of the community feel the same way.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.