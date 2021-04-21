Gov. Newsom declares drought emergency for Sonoma, Mendocino counties in visit to Lake Mendocino

Storage as of April 21 and capacity for this time of year

Gov. Gavin Newsom visited Lake Mendocino on Wednesday where he announced he would proclaim a drought emergency for Mendocino and Sonoma counties among a host of other executive actions geared to confront dwindling water supplies statewide amid a second historically dry winter.

“We are experiencing drought conditions throughout the state,” Newsom said in remarks from the dry bed of Lake Mendocino, which has less than half of its supply for this time of year. “Today, we are advancing a drought emergency in two counties.”

He said the conditions in the region were more “acute and dramatic” than other places in the state.

The appearance highlighted the dwindling water supplies in the Russian River basin, especially, and the need for conservation measures statewide in the wake of another winter with meager rainfall.

To watch Newsom’s remarks, go to https://bit.ly/32xR0Zx.

The executive order and drought emergency is not immediately accompanied by any mandates, Newsom said. But those could be forthcoming as conditions evolve.

“I want to be clear, we are gaming everything out,” Newsom said.

The visit comes at the outset of drier, hotter months on the North Coast, where the two main reservoirs, Lake Mendocino and Lake Sonoma are at their lowest levels ever for this time of year. The two lakes provide drinking water to more than 600,000 people in three counties — Mendocino, Sonoma and Marin — as well as irrigation water for farms and vineyards and sustain river flows for imperiled salmon and steehead trout runs.

Already, state water regulators have issued letters notifying more than 700 vineyards, residential suppliers, farmers and other entities with water rights for the Russian River that their diversions may be curtailed.

Lake Mendocino, which was at about 44% of capacity for this time of year, has been the focus of a pioneering effort to hold back more winter time supplies through the use of advanced forecasting technology that helps dam managers more precisely tailor releases ahead of the region’s biggest storms.

But even that new reservoir model can’t reverse the shortage of a second historically dry winter, with seasonal rainfall at at less than 40% of the 30-year average.

