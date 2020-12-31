Gov. Newsom extends protections on price gouging for North Bay another year

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday extended a state prohibition on price gouging in Sonoma, Mendocino and Napa counties for an additional year, as the North Bay rebuilds from another round of wildfires over the summer.

The protections were set to expire Thursday. Locally, they have now been renewed six times dating back to the aftermath of the 2017 North Bay wildfires when then-Gov. Jerry Brown originally put them in place. The order on Tuesday also included extensions for Los Angeles, Ventura and Butte counties.

“Following these wildfires, impacted communities faced an extremely difficult and challenging recovery process that, in many communities, remains ongoing today,” the order reads.

The renewed prohibition will apply through Dec. 31, 2021.

In his order, Newsom said he heard from local officials who “indicated a need for price gouging protections to remain in place because, for example, many rebuilding permits for homes damaged or destroyed by the wildfires have not yet been submitted, much less approved.”

The action comes as the area is grappling from the Walbridge, Hennessey and Glass wildfires, which damaged about 3,000 structures in the region this year.

The order prohibits price increases by more than 10% going back to when it first went into effect.

Violations are a misdemeanor that can result in one year in jail and a fine of up to $10,000, according to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office. Violators are also subject to civil penalties of up to $5,000 per violation and mandatory restitution payments to victims.

The order covers goods and services such as food, medical or emergency supplies, building materials, gasoline and various repair businesses. Rental housing has been a particular area of focus in the North Bay.

Earlier this month, three Sonoma County tenants of a 492-unit east Petaluma apartment complex filed a lawsuit against their landlord, JRK Residential Group, alleging that it raised their rent beyond legal levels. They are seeking class-action status that would allow it to cover other tenants of JRK properties across the state.

The lid on rents is prompting some Sonoma County landlords to reevaluate their holdings, said Ross Liscum, a broker with Century 21 NorthBay Alliance in Santa Rosa. He has handled five rental homes that were put up for sale this year because “the owners were fed up with government dictating to them on rent increases,” Liscum said in an email.

