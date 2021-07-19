Gov. Newsom in Sebastopol to spotlight state aid for homeless services

California Gov. Gavin Newsom visited Sebastopol Monday morning to highlight state spending on homeless services, including Sonoma County’s purchase of the Sebastopol Inn to serve as transitional housing for at-risk homeless people.

The former hotel was one of several acquired by the county last year to serve as housing for homeless people.

The county has also leased the Holiday Inn in Windsor and purchased the former Hotel Azura in Santa Rosa.

The state’s Project Homekey grant program covered about $16 million for the Sebastopol Inn and Hotel Azura acquisitions.

During his visit, Newsom signed a $12 billion trailer bill to the state’s approved budget, which will go toward homeless and affordable housing programs. He described it as a “historic” investment in combating chronic homelessness across the state.

Newsom touted the Sebastopol Inn site, now named Elderberry Commons, as an example of the kind of effort the new state funding will support.

“This project is changing lives,” he said. “By the way, the project, they were able to get down into escrow and get people into housing in less than five and a half months.”

Services providers at the site, which opened in December, are helping those living in the 31 available rooms transition to new housing. The goal is to eventually turn the former hotel into permanent supportive housing for local homeless people.

Watch his press conference here:

Check back for updates on this developing story.