Grant aids aspiring principals

School leaders from Sonoma, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, and Napa counties will soon have access to expanded high-quality professional development opportunities thanks to a $3.4 million grant awarded to the Sonoma County Office of Education in collaboration with the University of Washington’s Center for Educational Leadership.). This grant will allow SCOE to build on existing work done in partnership with CEL over the last three years to support local educational leadership.

Over the next three years, The 21st Century California School Leadership Academy will offer coaching, mentoring, and support to aspiring school leaders, with a focus on how leadership can directly impact student learning.

The highly competitive grant is designed to develop a new generation of principals who are strong leaders, committed to high standards and a school-wide vision to serve all students.

SCOE was one of seven 21CSLA awardees announced by the California Department of Education on June 22.

Dr. Steve Herrington, Sonoma County superintendent of schools, said, “We are proud to receive this competitive grant which will support building leadership capacity in the North Coast school community. It’s a testament to the hard work and vision of our educational leadership team at SCOE.”

The 21CSLA grant will offer professional learning opportunities to leaders to build their understanding of what high-quality instruction looks like, establish a shared language for high-quality instructional practice and actively sponsor teachers' and leaders' professional growth in high-quality instruction and engaging student experiences. SCOE will work with CEL to build leadership capacity throughout school systems, including central office leaders, principals, and teacher leaders across Marin, Napa, Sonoma, Lake, and Mendocino counties.