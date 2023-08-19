Grass fire west of Petaluma stopped at less than 10 acres

A Saturday grass fire at 215 Spring Hill Road west of Petaluma prompted authorities to close Spring Hill and Chileno Valley roads at that location and to call in an air attack on the blaze, which reportedly has successfully held the fire at 5-10 acres.

Alerts submitted via the “Watch Duty” fire-watch app indicate that the fire began just after 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 and had a potential to grow to several acres and threaten structures. Within 10 minutes the roads were closed, and 10 minutes after that a report said the fire had been stopped.

“Both (air attack) copters ordered have been canceled and air tankers are on a load and hold,” a Watch Duty user reported a little after 11:20 a.m..

The Argus-Courier will continue to monitor the fire.