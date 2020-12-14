Grey sedan linked to assault with firearm on St. Francis Drive

The Petaluma Police Department posted the information below, seeking help with a violent assault. This is a developing story - check back later for more details.

From the PPD: Last night at approximately 7:30pm, the Petaluma Police Department received a 9-1-1 call regarding an adult male who had just been assaulted by three unknown males with firearms in the 1300 block of St. Francis Dr. The victim reported standing in front of his residence when he was approached by three males, all of whom were passengers in a grey sedan. The three males exited the car and immediately began physically assaulting the victim. Two of the assailants were holding firearms and ‘pistol whipped’ the victim multiple times in addition to punching him. After the assault, the three men got back into the sedan, driven by a female, and fled towards South McDowell Blvd. As they were driving away, the victim heard what he believed were two, gun shots, but noted the shots were not directed towards him.

The driver of the vehicle was described as a white female, thin build, with light brown hair, approximately 20 years old. One of the men with a gun was described as a white male in his early 20’s. The other male with a gun was described as a black male, tall and thin, with short curly hair, also in his early 20’s. The victim was not able to further describe the third male. Both guns were described as ‘Glock style’ handguns. The victim sustained injuries to his head and face because of the assault. He was later treated at a local hospital.

During a canvas of the area officers located what appeared to be a bullet hole in a nearby (unoccupied) vehicle that was parked on the street. No other victims were located.

This is an active investigation. If you have any information regarding this case please contact Officer Good at 707-778-4372 or agood@cityofpetaluma.org.