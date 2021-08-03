Group appeals judge’s ruling, seeks to block Petaluma apartment project

A group of residents fighting a proposed riverside apartment complex will appeal a judge’s ruling that would have allowed work on the project to move forward, according to a notice of appeal filed last week.

The Sid Commons project, which has ebbed and flowed for more than a decade at its site near the Petaluma River, slipped past its latest blockade May 19, when Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Arthur Wick ruled against resident group North Petaluma River and Wetlands, which sued on environmental grounds.

In a sweeping ruling, Wick said the group offered no evidence to prove their claims, and in some cases, offered only “speculation.”

Rebecca Davis, who represents the group, said her clients believe the judge made errors in the ruling.

“The neighbors are really passionate about this suit,” said Davis, a partner with the Oakland-based environmental law firm Lozeau Drury LLP. “and are very confident that the judge got it wrong and that the court of appeal will find in our favor.”

The appeal process started in earnest Friday, and will play out in San Francisco’s 1st District Court of Appeal, could take months to resolve, further delaying a housing project long-sought by Petaluma leaders seeking to bolster the city’s housing stock.

“It delays housing from coming online,” said city council member Mike Healy. “Ten percent of the units are going to be permanently affordable. I say ‘are going to be’ because this appeal will not be successful. The Sid Commons apartment project will be built.”

A divided Petaluma City Council approved the latest iteration of the Sid Commons project amid sharp criticism from residents who have rallied to spare two designated wetlands on the 15-acre parcel, as well as the plot’s mature oak trees and its proximity to a largely undeveloped stretch of the Petaluma River.

The 180-unit project, which would sit north of downtown Petaluma, at the northern end of Graylawn Avenue and west of the Petaluma River, would feature two- to three-story buildings, along with a swimming pool and a clubhouse, according to the latest designs.

City officials say all of the buildings would be at least 300 feet from the river, and all heritage oaks on the site would be preserved.

Representatives for project developer J. Cyril Johnson Investment Corporation did not return a phone message seeking comment on the looming appeal. Reached after the judge’s initial ruling in May, Matthew Visick, a San Francisco-based attorney representing the Menlo Park-based developer, praised Wick’s conclusions in the case.

“We think the county got it right, and we’re looking forward to moving forward with the project,” Visick said in an interview at the time.

The judge’s May 19 ruling, which was set to pave the way for developers to seek city approval for design plans, came more than a year after the largely anonymous Save North Petaluma River and Wetlands group sued the city and the developer on environmental grounds.

The group contended then, and now, that the city did not conduct appropriate study of the site, which they see as a sensitive area in need of greater protections.

Davis said the residents she represents are concerned that with no administrative record of a site study since 2002, there’s no biological baseline for the 15-acre parcel to determine potential harms.

“The group of plaintiffs are all local residents who will be impacted directly by the project,” Davis said. “But they’re also concerned with developing so close to the river, and the impact this project will have on future projects as well.”

City staff have said the project underwent all required environmental reviews, but questions about environmental safeguards have lingered for residents and city leaders, who have been deeply divided on the Sid Commons project since it was reintroduced in 2019.

The city’s Planning Commission rejected the proposal, and dozens of residents packed City Hall to voice concerns related to flooding ahead of the council’s divided vote in February 2020.

Mayor Teresa Barrett and then-Vice Mayor D’Lynda Fischer sharply criticized the apartment complex proposal, arguing the riverside parcel is too fragile for development.

The city’s Climate Action Commission also criticized the city council for its approval of the project last year, slamming a decision that some commissioners suggested was out of line with the city’s stated climate emergency goals.

But Healy, who called the judge’s decision “incredibly thorough,” said much of the heartburn related to the planned apartments is overblown.

“Once they’re built, and people look at them, I think people are going to scratch their heads and wonder what the controversy is, because it’s a lovely project,” Healy said.

Tyler Silvy is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at tyler.silvy@arguscourier.com, 707-776-8458, or @tylersilvy on Twitter.