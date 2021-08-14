Guerneville coffeehouse tries novel approach to get around mask mandate

Many businesses have bristled under state and county health orders over the past 17 months, but Country Coffee may have a found a unique form of protest.

“Due to the new Public Space Mask Mandate we have chosen to become a Private Members Only Facility,” the small Guerneville coffeehouse announced on its Facebook account two weeks ago. “We believe masking and vaccinating are personal choices.”

Beginning the morning of Aug. 3 — the same day Sonoma County’s newest mask mandate went into effect — customers had to pay $1 for “lifetime memberships” to patronize Country Coffee. The establishment painted the notice on its front windows facing Third Street, underlining the word PRIVATE.

Speaking through the takeout window at the back of Country Coffee on Thursday morning, owner Kiesha Jean said she got the idea from her time living in North Carolina. Antiquated liquor laws there insist bars operate as private clubs; many charge $1 membership fees. Jean believes the reclassification exempts Country Coffee from the mask mandate, which requires all residents to cover their faces in indoor public settings.

“A private membership association is different,” Jean said. “The public is no longer coming in.”

Thursday, most Country Coffee customers chose to walk around to the back patio, and many wore face coverings even for that outdoor interaction. But a few did enter the coffeehouse unmasked.

Country Coffee is just yards away from the site of a Third Street homeless encampment that recently was chased away by private citizens acting independently of local officials. That incident roiled Guerneville, a diverse and iconoclastic community. Jean’s announcement didn’t get the same level of attention, but it has driven another wedge in the social network here.

Country Coffee’s original Facebook post erupted into a heated debate. Jean fired back at another local cafe owner, Kari Kemp, in the comment section, questioning Kemp’s effort to “demonize people and their choices.” Jean later deleted the company Facebook account.

Meanwhile, a commenter going by Jennifer W posted a Yelp review (where the coffeehouse is still listed by its defunct name under previous ownership, Higher Ground) that said, “The name has been changed to Country Coffee, but it should be called Covid Cafe. New owner has decided not to comply with public health order requiring masks, and is spreading anti-vaccine rhetoric on social media.”

And Nicole Singley posted a Google review on Aug. 10 that read, in part: “Our community is now the epicenter of the fourth Covid surge in Sonoma County. Despite this, Country Coffee has chosen to blatantly disregard county health mandate … This puts the rest of our community in greater danger. I can no longer recommend this reckless and irresponsible business to others.”

Thursday, Jean sounded anything but defiant as she smiled through an interview at the back window. (She was not wearing a mask inside.) She seemed taken aback by the ruckus. “Somebody’s always going to be upset about something,” Jean said. “I’ve been shocked over the years about how mean people get — and how personal.”

Jean said this isn’t the first time Country Coffee has triggered a strong public reaction. The shop was one of the first to close its indoor operations as a safety measure at the start of the pandemic, she noted, and people got angry at that, too.

“They said I was promoting panic,” Jean said. “Within two weeks, the county went into lockdown.”

Jean’s main contention with the latest health order signed by Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase is what she sees as inconsistencies in enforcement.

“Indoor dining is allowed,” Jean observed. “All over the county, you can go into a restaurant and take your mask off and eat and drink. But if you walk in the front door here without a mask, I can be fined or arrested.”

Jean said the pandemic and its safety restrictions have been hard on Country Coffee, as they have on many small businesses. She’s a single mom who brought her kids to the shop with her when schools were closed. They set up a fort in the dining area while Jean served hot drinks through the back window.

“I got this place so I’d have enough to pay the bills and support my children,” she said.

Jean believes overseeing compliance is an undue burden on business owners. “I’m a little hole in the wall,” she said. “I can’t hire a bouncer to enforce masking.”

Other cafes face similar challenges, of course, and the vast majority have worked to comply. Jean’s refusal rubs some the wrong way. And as Singley noted in her Google review, Guerneville has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus in recent weeks.