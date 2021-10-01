Guide to Sonoma County pumpkin patches 2021

October is here, and it is time to join in fall festivities like pumpkin carving and apple picking.

Below is a list of pumpkin patches in Sonoma County that are open this October. COVID-19 protocols vary between locations.

Muelrath Ranches Pumpkin Patch: 3800 Walker Ave., Santa Rosa

The Muelrath Ranches Pumpkin Patch features a pumpkin slingshot, haunted dungeon and other attractions.

It is open daily through Halloween from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit muelrathspumpkins.com or call 707-585-2195.

Petaluma Pumpkin Patch: 450 Stony Point Road, Petaluma

The Petaluma Pumpkin Patch attractions include an elaborate corn maze and a range of pumpkins, squash and gourds for visitors to select. The pumpkin patch also hosts events through October.

It is open through Nov. 1. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The corn maze closes 30 minutes before the rest of the pumpkin patch.

For more information, visit petalumapumpkinpatch.com or call 707-781-3132.

Pronzini Pumpkin Patch: 3795 Adobe Road, Petaluma

The farm features a haunted village, picnic area, cafe with barbecue options and pony rides on weekends.

It is open through Halloween. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Halloween, the farm will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit pronzinifarms.com/pumpkin-patch or call 707-778-3871.

Papa's Pumpkin Patch: 13110 Occidental Road, Sebastopol

This pumpkin patch offers seven varieties of pumpkins to choose from and tours by appointment.

It is open daily through the month of October from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit farmtrails.org/business/papa-s-pumpkin-patch or call 707-874-9070.

Punky's Pumpkins: 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa

Punky’s Pumpkins features a bounce house, hay maze and daily hay rides. On weekends, the pumpkin patch offers treats like snow cones and fresh lemonade.

It is open from Oct. 3 through Halloween. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, visit punkysadobefarm.com or call 707-579-8474.

Grandma's Pumpkin Patch: 17740 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg

Grandma’s Pumpkin Patch includes farm animals, hay stack climbing and crafts for kids.

It is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through the month of October.

For more information, visit facebook.com/HealdsburgGranny/about/ or call 707-293-5750.

Santa Rosa Pumpkin Patch: 5157 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa

The Santa Rosa Pumpkin Patch has a wide range of activities, including a corn kernel pit and a petting zoo area. It also offers hay rides and a nighttime corn maze.

The pumpkin patch is open from Oct. 8 through Halloween. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Halloween hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit santarosapumpkinpatch.com or call 707-582-3276.

The Great Peter Pumpkin Patch: 4235 Spring Hill Road, Petaluma

The Great Peter Pumpkin Patch at the Petaluma Creamery offers cow milking demos and hay wagon rides.

It will open Oct. 8, and hours of operation are Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit springhillcheese.com/pumpkin-patch or call 707-775-1179.

Mickelson Pumpkin Patch: 5495 Redwood Highway South, Petaluma

​This pumpkin patch offers different varieties of pumpkins, squash and gourds, as well as an on-site food vendor.

The pumpkin patch is open daily though Halloween. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from noon to 8 p.m., Friday from noon to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit mickelsonpumpkinpatch.com or call 707-490-8088.

Did we miss any pumpkin patch? Let us know at onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com