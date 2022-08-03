Gun buyback planned at Petaluma fairgrounds

The Petaluma Police Department is hosting a gun buyback on Aug. 13 at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. open to residents in area codes 94952, 94953 and 94954.

The event offers an anonymous and safe way for residents to turn in firearms they no longer want, no questions asked. It’s an effort to reduce gun violence, gun theft, suicide and accidental discharges of firearms, according to a police department news release.

The buyback is drive-up only, guns must be functional and unloaded in the trunk. The police department will accept up to three firearms per person and offer $100 for handguns, rifles and shotguns and $200 for assault weapons.

All guns collected will be destroyed. Ammo and explosive devices will not be accepted. To learn how to properly dispose of ammunition and gunpowder, contact the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office at 707-565-2650.

Emma Molloy is an intern for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.