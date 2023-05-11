Gun control group plans Petaluma rally to call for assault weapons ban

Moms Demand Action, a grassroots organization seeking “to put pressure on federal lawmakers to get assault weapons off of our streets and out of our communities,” is planning a rally in Petaluma this Saturday as part of a nationwide call for renewed gun control legislation.

In an announcement released Wednesday, the organization’s local chapter stated that “2023 is on pace to be the deadliest year on record for mass shootings in America. From a mall in Allen, to a dance studio in Monterey Park, to a school in Nashville, to a bank in Louisville, there have been more than 200 mass shootings so far.”

In these and many other examples, the group said, “All of these shooters … used an assault weapon to commit these heinous tragedies.”

The local rally will be held on Saturday, May 13, beginning at 1 p.m. at the corner of Western Avenue and Petaluma Boulevard. The next closest rallies are in Napa and San Francisco.

With chapters in every state, Moms Demand Action calls itself the largest gun-control activist organization in America. It is a part of Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit organization financed by Michael Bloomberg.

For more information, email allison7@gmail.com or visit everytown.org.