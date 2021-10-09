Guy Fieri gets flight from Blue Angels during San Francisco Fleet Week

Guy Fieri got the chance to ride along with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels during the 2021 San Francisco Fleet Week.

The Sonoma County celebrity chef shared a video and photos of the flight to Twitter on Friday.

“How’s that for a selfie?!?” he wrote. “Thanks for havin’ me @BlueAngels! You guys are the REAL DEAL!“

San Francisco Fleet Week kicked off Oct. 3 and includes ship tours, live music and air shows throughout the weekend, according to its website.

The Blue Angels are the main attraction of the air show, which also features a United 777, a Navy parachute team and a U.S. Coast Guard search and rescue demonstration.

For more information, visit fleetweeksf.org.