Guy Fieri gets flight from Blue Angels during San Francisco Fleet Week

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 9, 2021, 2:32PM
Guy Fieri got the chance to ride along with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels during the 2021 San Francisco Fleet Week.

The Sonoma County celebrity chef shared a video and photos of the flight to Twitter on Friday.

“How’s that for a selfie?!?” he wrote. “Thanks for havin’ me @BlueAngels! You guys are the REAL DEAL!“

San Francisco Fleet Week kicked off Oct. 3 and includes ship tours, live music and air shows throughout the weekend, according to its website.

The Blue Angels are the main attraction of the air show, which also features a United 777, a Navy parachute team and a U.S. Coast Guard search and rescue demonstration.

For more information, visit fleetweeksf.org.

