Guy Fieri provides holiday meal for Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office

Guy Fieri and a team of volunteers with the Guy Fieri Foundation served dinner to members of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office as a thank-you for their service, according to the Petaluma-based foundation.

The foundation posted photos of dozens of volunteers serving the dinner to members of the sheriff’s office on social media Saturday.

It was an Honor to serve the men and women of the @sonomasheriff They sacrifice each and every day to protect and serve the community and it was important for us to show our gratitude and respect for all they do. Big Thanks to our partners and volunteers! pic.twitter.com/RlmnoUuSzD — The Guy Fieri Foundation (@GuysFoundation) December 19, 2021

“These men and women and their families sacrifice each and every day to protect and serve the community and it was important for us to show our gratitude and respect for all they do,” the Guy Fieri Foundation said on Instagram.

Car wash gift cards and a smoker were donated for a raffle drawing by Lawrence Amaturo, Splash Express Car Wash and Camp Chef. World Centric provided packaging and utensils for the event.

Among the volunteers with the Guy Fieri Foundation was U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Napa, according to the foundation.

Joined the @sonomasheriff's office this week to help prepare and serve meals for their staff. Thank you to the officers who help keep our communities safe and to @GuyFieri for catering for this event. pic.twitter.com/CtDIPNnbKY — Mike (Wear A Mask) Thompson (@RepThompson) December 18, 2021

The celebrity chef and philanthropist who calls Sonoma County home has a history of giving back.

In 2011, Fieri kickstarted the Guy Fieri Foundation with the intention of supporting first responders, military members, veterans and other local heroes, according to the foundation’s website.

Earlier this month, the Guy Fieri Foundation worked with local organizations to collect enough toys, sporting goods, games, clothes and bikes for thousands of families in Sonoma and Lake counties.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he has raised more than $21.5 million for restaurant workers through the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.

In March, he cooked a meal for CHP Santa Rosa. In May of 2020, he distributed lunches to workers at three hospitals in Santa Rosa.

Read more about the foundation’s work at guyfierifoundation.org.