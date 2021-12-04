Update: St. Vincent football team falls to Argonaut on the road

The St. Vincent High School Football team won’t compete for a state championship this season, falling short in the penultimate game with a 42-12 road loss to Argonaut High School on Friday night.

The St. Vincent Mustangs (11-2) got off to a quick start in the Nor-Cal Division 6AA Championship, with star Dante Antonini breaking off a 61-yard scoring scamper on just the third play from scrimmage.

But by halftime, Argonaut (11-3) was in firm control, carrying a 21-6 lead into the second half and continuing to pour on the points for the 30-point win at Dan Barnett Field in Jackson.

Argonaut, which also goes by the Mustangs moniker, will move on to play for a state championship.

St. Vincent, which topped St. Helena 54-32 last week to secure its spot in the Nor-Cal championship, celebrates its best postseason run since the Mustangs last reached Northern California championship in 2008.

*This story will be updated.