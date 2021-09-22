Health officials: ‘Minimal’ number of new Sonoma County coronavirus cases tied to BottleRock Napa Valley

Sonoma County Health officials said Wednesday less than 10 new local coronavirus cases have been tied to the recent BottleRock Napa Valley music festival, a count officials described as “minimal” considering the size of the 3-day event.

But health officials said that number likely falls short of the true number of infections, given that individuals do not always share information about gatherings they’ve attended or their source of transmission.

The popular festival drew tens of thousands of attendees to the Napa Valley Expo Sept. 3-5. To mitigate potential spread of the virus, organizers required attendees to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test. Masks were recommended outdoors and mandatory in indoor spaces.

Photos of the Napa Valley festival published online, showing large crowds of mostly unmasked youth, have drawn criticisms about the potential for a “super-spreader event.”

Kathryn Pack, health program manager for Sonoma County's epidemiology team, said very few related virus cases -- less than 10 -- have so far been tied to the event.

“I would consider that to be a minimal number of cases given the large size of the event,” Pack said in an email. “However, given that individuals do not always share information with contact tracers about gatherings attended/their source of transmission, it is important to recognize that this is likely an underestimate.”

For nearly 52% of active coronavirus infections, the source of transmission is unknown, according to the latest health data. There are currently about 2,400 active coronavirus cases in the county.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. It’s been two weeks since the event was held.

The BottleRock festival, usually held over Memorial Day weekend, was last held in 2019. Because of the pandemic, it was postponed several times in 2020 before being pushed to 2021.

On Wednesday, Sonoma County health officials reported three more deaths tied to COVID-19, bringing the pandemic’s toll to 381 fatalities. The deaths included an unvaccinated man between 30 and 40 with underlying health issues who died Sept. 8; an unvaccinated man 60 to 70 who died Sept. 12; and an unvaccinated woman 60 to 70 who also died Sept. 12.

