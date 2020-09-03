Healy running for 6th council term

Mike Healy has been at it for 22 years, and he’s still not done. Petaluma’s longest serving city council member, who was first elected in 1998, is running for another four-year term, pledging to help with the city’s economic recovery and ease the housing crisis.

He faces a challenge from a group of progressive candidates who have criticized the incumbent council members for supporting developments that they oppose.

Healy, the elder statesman on the council, brings institutional knowledge gained during his two decades on the dais. When issues crop up again, as they often do in city government, Healy can usually cite a staff report he has read years ago.

For example, Healy helped lead the city through the last recession a decade ago, and he remembers making tough choices to slash city staff as the city faced a threadbare budget.

The coronavirus pandemic has again decimated Petaluma’s finances, which had not fully recovered from the last recession. Healy said the way forward is for voters to pass Measure U, the 1-cent sales tax increase on the November ballot.

“I don’t think the general public understands how dire the fiscal forecast is going out a couple of years,” said Healy, 62, a Petaluma lawyer specializing in civil litigation. “We would be in a world of hurt if we don’t pass this now.”

Healy said he considers himself a “moderate to liberal Democrat.”

“In other parts of the country, I’d be considered a flaming liberal. Not so much here,” he said.

He is closely aligned with two other incumbents running for reelection — Gabe Kearney and Kathy Miller. Challengers include those endorsed by progressive groups — Brian Barnacle, Lizzie Wallack and Dennis Pocekay — as well as Robert Conklin and Susan Kirks.

Healy has taken flak for approving controversial developments, including two that have drawn environmental lawsuits — the Sid Commons apartments and Corona Station project.

He said those developments conform with the city’s General Plan and zoning ordinance and were borne out of compromises with developers that added benefit to the city. The Corona Station housing project, for example, is tied to construction of a SMART station, downtown apartments and affordable housing.

“There’s a lot of misinformation out there,” he said. “People just want perfect projects. They don’t care if they would ever pencil out or get built.”

After his initial election in 1998, he served two terms before taking a two-year break, then was elected again in 2008. Healy ran for supervisor in 2010, coming in third in the primary in a race eventually won by David Rabbitt.

During his time on the City Council, Healy has been at the front for some of Petaluma’s biggest issues, including the legal battle over access to the city-owned Lafferty Ranch, new shopping center developments and the ongoing effort to build the Rainier crosstown connector.

He said his biggest accomplishments are the downtown Theatre District development, the environmentally-friendly Ellis Creek wastewater treatment plant and the multi-million dollar flood control project in the Payran neighborhood.

Healy said he supports the open, public process that kicked off last year to determine the future of the city-owned Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds property. He said the fair will likely get a short-term extension of their lease that this due to expire in 2023. The pandemic has slowed the negotiating process.

“The community wants to see a fairgrounds use continue,” he said. “To see that property largely unused is difficult to justify.”

In general, Healy said he supports public art. But he doesn’t think that the Water Street location planned for a bath tub-themed installation called “Fine Balance” is appropriate.

“I’d rather see them somewhere else,” he said. “The net has not been cast wide enough in terms of finding locations.”

A father of two grown children, Healy grew up in Santa Rosa, graduated from Stanford and received a law degree from the University of San Francisco. His roots in Sonoma County politics are deep — his father served on the Santa Rosa City Council.

Over the years, he has represented Petaluma on numerous regional boards, including the League of California Cities. He said his experience and connections to state and federal office holders are an asset for Petaluma.

“In these challenging times, those of us who have experience understand how the moving parts interact,” he said.

