Heat on the way after weekend rain in Sonoma County

Sunny skies and scorching afternoon temperatures are on tap for much of Sonoma County this week, following a storm over the weekend that delivered a dose of late spring rain, according to the National Weather Service.

The highest Sonoma County rainfall total reported by the weather service was recorded on a ridge west of Occidental, where a rain gauge measured 1.98 inches from the weekend storm.

Sebastopol got about an inch of rain, Rohnert Park got 0.8 inches, Cloverdale got a half inch and Petaluma got 0.39 inches.

Downtown Santa Rosa got 0.61 inches of rain, which was more than double the city’s average of 0.27 inches for June.

The storm brought Santa Rosa’s rainfall total to 26.13 inches for the water year, which began Oct. 1. That’s 78% of the normal 33.35 inches, according to the weather service.

The bulk of Santa Rosa’s rain came in fall and early winter. Since Jan. 1, the city has recorded 4.72 inches of precipitation, which is 22% of normal for this time in the calendar year.

A warming trend is expected through Friday in Sonoma County, according to the weather service.

Throughout the week, high temperatures are set to reach into the 80s and 90s inland, with coastal temperatures in the 60s and 70s, forecasters said.

For Santa Rosa, the predicted highs are 84 degrees on Tuesday, 86 on Wednesday, 92 on Thursday and 98 on Friday.

“Friday is the peak day in terms of heat, and then it starts to cool as early as Saturday,” said Ryan Walbrun, a Bay Area meteorologist for the weather service. “The heat will be not a long-lasting event.”

A high of 93 is predicted for Santa Rosa on Saturday and 86 on Sunday.

The normal high temperature for this week in Santa Rosa is 79 to 80 degrees.

Morning clouds and coastal drizzle today, then mostly sunny and warmer this week. Far inland areas will be downright hot on Thursday into Friday with highs well into the 90s. #cawx pic.twitter.com/GKR6Fsf5Hv — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) June 6, 2022

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.