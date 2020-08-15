Heat wave kicks off with triple-digit temperatures throughout Sonoma County

Record heat cooked most of Sonoma County on Friday, knocking out power to more than 40,000 homes and businesses as a strained electrical grid failed to keep up with demand.

With the familiar morning fog mostly absent throughout the Bay Area and relentless high pressure overhead, the day heated up quickly under conditions that are expected to last into the middle of next week. In addition to hammering the state’s electricity supply, the triple-digit temperatures threaten public health and increase the risk of wildfires.

“The system is just sitting there,” said Will Pi, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

The California Independent System Operator, which oversees the statewide power grid, ordered the rolling power blackouts Friday afternoon after extreme temperatures drove up demand for electricity statewide.

In Sonoma County, the blackouts cut off power to more than 42,400 customers, which can include households or businesses, Friday night, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

The rolling outages were expected to end at 11 p.m. and no additional outages were planned for Friday, PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said.

Windsor and Cloverdale topped the county’s temperature charts Friday, both hitting 108, according to Accuweather.

Santa Rosa hit 105, a record according to Accuweather, beating by 4 degrees the mark set last year. Petaluma reached 104, 5 degrees higher than the record for the day set last year.

In 2019, Santa Rosa had three straight triple-digit days on Aug. 14-16 at 101, 103 and 100, respectively.

Other daytime highs Friday were Sebastopol at 103 and Sonoma at 100, while Bodega Bay reported 88 degrees, according to Accuweather.

Perhaps the most impressive record of the day was San Francisco, which the National Weather Service said hit 95, breaking the mark of 86 set in 1995.

At Petaluma’s Lucchesi Park, Penngrove resident Jorge Alvarez and his daughter played a game of squash Friday afternoon despite temperatures that hovered over 100 degrees.

Alvarez, a 20-year resident of Sonoma County, said he was accustomed to the heat after growing up in southern Mexico, where temperatures would often reach triple digits before noon. He and his daughter started playing squash on a regular basis to get outdoors during the pandemic.

“We’re going to keep playing sports,” Alvarez said when asked about his plans during the heat wave. “For me, right now, it’s fresh.”

His daughter, 10-year-old Kiara Alvarez, said she had a different idea of what she wanted to do over the weekend.

“I want to go to the pool and eat ice cream or go to the beach,” Kiara Alvarez said.

A heat advisory for Sonoma County expired at 9 p.m. Friday, but Santa Rosa is expected to reach 96 on Saturday and remain hot through Wednesday, according to Accuweather.

Friday likely was the hottest day of the streak, officials at the National Weather Service said.

Climate scientist Daniel Swain, author of the authoritative Weather West blog, posted Friday that he had underestimated the statewide heat wave earlier in the week.

The “intense and prolonged” streak “now appears likely for a large portion of California over the next seven to 10 days,” he said, citing impacts on health, wildfire potential and demand for electricity — some of them ”amplified by the ongoing pandemic.“

“I suspect this event will probably end up being one of the most significant widespread California extreme heat events in the past decade, if not longer,” Swain said.

The Sonoma County Department of Health Services said Friday that excessive heat “poses a significant health risk, particulary to the elderly, young children, pregnant women and people with chronic diseases.”

Heat-related illnesses range from cramps and heat exhaustion to heat stroke and, in extreme cases, death, the department said in a press release.

Warning signs of illness include heavy sweating, muscle cramps, tiredness or dizziness, nausea or vomiting, headache or weakness, urging people to seek a cool environment while also wearing a mask and practicing social distancing if outside their own home.

The temperature in Guerneville hit 105 on Friday as Karin Moss, executive director of the Russian River Chamber of Commerce, watched cars streaming “bumper-to-bumper” into the tourism-reliant town.

“Hot as hell,” she said, noting that Guerneville residents typically stay away from downtown on busy summer weekends.

Anticipating a rush to the river this weekend, Sonoma County Regional Parks said it was reducing the parking spaces at Steelhead and Sunset beaches by about 30%.

The parking areas will close when the lots are full, said David Robinson, park manager. Passenger drop-offs and pickups will not be allowed, he said, advising beachgoers to “get there early and bring a mask” for protection from coronavirus in a crowd.

On Friday, Petaluma resident Arashad McKenzie had plans to celebrate his niece's birthday kayaking along the Russian River on Saturday despite his concerns of crowding, he said.

The area was jam-packed when McKenzie visited during the Fourth of July, and few people were observing social distancing guidelines or wearing masks, McKenzie said.

“Now that we’re doing it again, I’m sure we’re going to see everyone bunched up.” McKenzie said. “I think it’s a mix of the hot weather and cabin fever.”

You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @guykovner. You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.