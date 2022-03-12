Subscribe

Heavily redacted report released by Florida police indicates Farrah Abraham reported memory loss during encounter with Dominic Foppoli

ANDREW GRAHAM
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 11, 2022, 4:27PM
Resources to combat sexual abuse, support survivors

Verity: Sonoma County’s rape, crisis and trauma center, www.ourverity.org, 707-545-7273

Sonoma County Family Justice Center: www.fjcsc.org, 707-565-8255

ValorUS: formerly California Coalition Against Sexual Assault, a statewide coalition of rape crisis centers committed to ending sexual violence that has a California Rape Crisis Center Directory, www.valor.us

Redwood Empire Chapter of the California Association of Marriage and Family Therapists: www.recamft.org

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 800-656-4673, online.rainn.org/online

Reality television star Farrah Abraham told Florida authorities she woke up with no memory of a night spent with then-Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli after sampling several wines and drinking part of a cocktail, according to a report released Friday by the Palm Beach Police Department.

The report is heavily redacted but includes Abraham’s account to police of the events of March 28 and 29, 2021, in which she accused Foppoli of sexual assault, according to Spencer Kuvin, Abraham’s attorney.

The Palm Beach Police Department suspended the investigation Jan. 26 due to “insufficient evidence,” which included Abraham not having “a recollection of the event,” according to the report.

Most names in the report, with the exception of Foppoli’s, are redacted. But details of the incident were shared with police by Abraham, her lawyer told The Press Democrat Friday.

Abraham, who appeared on such realty TV shows as “Celebrity Big Brother,” “Couples Therapy” and “16 and Pregnant,” lived in Los Angeles but, like Foppoli, was visiting Palm Beach at the time of the incident.

Foppoli has denied Abraham’s accusations, as well as other allegations of sexual assault, misconduct and rape. There have been 13 public allegations to date, including Abraham’s.

In an April 2 report, Abraham told police she went to a location that was redacted but which police have previously said was a Palm Beach residence, around 7 p.m. for a wine tasting.

Abraham told police she “sampled several wines and consumed part of an old fashioned cocktail,” which is a whiskey drink. The woman told police she felt sober at that point, but lost her memory shortly after Foppoli asked if she wanted to see the guest house.

She was “given an old fashioned by Foppoli and as soon as she takes a couple sips of that drink, she’s walking out with Foppoli to the guesthouse and she blacks out,” Kuvin said in a phone interview Friday.

The next thing Abraham stated remembering is waking up the next morning in a bed with Foppoli. Both were naked, Abraham told police. She found broken pieces of her jewelry in the bathroom.

“ (Redacted) felt (redacted) had been raped,” the report reads.

When Abraham asked Foppoli what had happened the night before, he told her, “We’re both adults,” she told police.

Farrah Abraham arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Farrah Abraham arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The account in the report holds parallels to accounts outlined in the San Francisco Chronicle’s April 8 investigation into the accounts of four women that first made allegations against Foppoli public. Those allegations also included accusations of Foppoli isolating women after drinking, and some of them included descriptions of memory loss.

The Palm Beach report includes what appears to be a toxicology report, but the results are redacted. Kuvin declined to describe a toxicology report, saying it would likely be part of a civil case he and Abraham intend to bring.

Foppoli did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday. He repeated his denial of any wrongdoing earlier this week, after news broke that investigators from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office had passed at least some portion of their work on to state prosecutors for review.

In that statement, he said he was “happy to see Palm Beach Florida close their investigation.”

“I’m glad to hear this week that the person who falsely accused me there is getting the mental health support she needs,” Foppoli continued, in an apparent reference to celebrity news sites reporting that Abraham had entered mental health treatment after an arrest for allegedly slapping a security guard at a Los Angeles nightclub.

But Kuvin said it was Foppoli’s alleged assault that damaged his client’s mental health.

“She’s getting mental health treatment because of what he did to her,” Kuvin said.

The Palm Beach report does not label the investigation closed. It describes it as “suspended due to there being insufficient evidence due to the woman not having a recollection of the events that occurred from approximately 12:00 am through 8:00 am on (the night in question), no physical injuries or evidence and no third party testimony.”

That designation, Kuvin said, means police could reopen the case if new evidence emerges in the civil courts. Kuvin has brought civil lawsuits against Bill Cosby and represented at least nine victims of the late prominent sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

A supplement to the report details an investigation that technically spanned nine months, but appears to have seen most of its activity in April 2021. Abraham filed her report on April 2, five days after she alleged the assault took place.

Victims of sexual assault are often slow to report their crimes for psychological reasons, according to experts in the field. In this case, the delay, compounded by the fact that no one was home during a police visit on April 2, caused Florida state prosecutors to advise Palm Beach Police Detective Peter Santelli that evidence from the potential crime scene at the house wouldn’t be admissible.

Detectives don’t appear to have searched the house until April 21. They found it cleaned but did discover broken jewelry.

The investigators made multiple attempts to reach Foppoli before hearing from an attorney named Doug Duncan who said he was representing the Sonoma County vintner. In a letter, Duncan acknowledged Foppoli and Abraham had spent the night together but said anything that occurred was “done freely, voluntarily and consensually,” according to the report.

“If Foppoli is innocent and he wants to claim this is a consensual night together with Farrah, than why not talk to police? Why hide?” Kuvin said.

The report references two controlled calls. Those were attempts to get Foppoli on a recorded line with Abraham with a detective listening in, Kuvin said.

The 39-year-old Foppoli did not answer the phone on either April 13 or April 15 last year. By then, he was already caught up in the public furor that followed the Chronicle’s report.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is conducting its own investigation into allegations of sexual assault or rape by Foppoli. That investigation was opened April 8, the same day of the Chronicle report.

The Florida report does not show investigators contacting the Sonoma County sheriff’s office until Sept. 23.

The California Attorney General’s Office is overseeing the Sonoma County case. District Attorney Jill Ravitch recused her office after allegations made by Windsor Councilwoman Esther Lemus, who accused Foppoli of sexually assaulting her.

Lemus at the time was a deputy district attorney in Ravitch’s office.

Foppoli for weeks defied widespread and resounding calls from constituents and local, state and federal lawmakers who demanded his resignation after the allegations came to light. He faced a budding recall effort before he announced on May 21 he would step down.

Foppoli has since floated the possibility of running again for election to the Town Council.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88

