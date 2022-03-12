Heavily redacted report released by Florida police indicates Farrah Abraham reported memory loss during encounter with Dominic Foppoli

Reality television star Farrah Abraham told Florida authorities she woke up with no memory of a night spent with then-Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli after sampling several wines and drinking part of a cocktail, according to a report released Friday by the Palm Beach Police Department.

The report is heavily redacted but includes Abraham’s account to police of the events of March 28 and 29, 2021, in which she accused Foppoli of sexual assault, according to Spencer Kuvin, Abraham’s attorney.

The Palm Beach Police Department suspended the investigation Jan. 26 due to “insufficient evidence,” which included Abraham not having “a recollection of the event,” according to the report.

Most names in the report, with the exception of Foppoli’s, are redacted. But details of the incident were shared with police by Abraham, her lawyer told The Press Democrat Friday.

Abraham, who appeared on such realty TV shows as “Celebrity Big Brother,” “Couples Therapy” and “16 and Pregnant,” lived in Los Angeles but, like Foppoli, was visiting Palm Beach at the time of the incident.

Foppoli has denied Abraham’s accusations, as well as other allegations of sexual assault, misconduct and rape. There have been 13 public allegations to date, including Abraham’s.

In an April 2 report, Abraham told police she went to a location that was redacted but which police have previously said was a Palm Beach residence, around 7 p.m. for a wine tasting.

Abraham told police she “sampled several wines and consumed part of an old fashioned cocktail,” which is a whiskey drink. The woman told police she felt sober at that point, but lost her memory shortly after Foppoli asked if she wanted to see the guest house.

She was “given an old fashioned by Foppoli and as soon as she takes a couple sips of that drink, she’s walking out with Foppoli to the guesthouse and she blacks out,” Kuvin said in a phone interview Friday.

The next thing Abraham stated remembering is waking up the next morning in a bed with Foppoli. Both were naked, Abraham told police. She found broken pieces of her jewelry in the bathroom.

“ (Redacted) felt (redacted) had been raped,” the report reads.

When Abraham asked Foppoli what had happened the night before, he told her, “We’re both adults,” she told police.

Farrah Abraham arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The account in the report holds parallels to accounts outlined in the San Francisco Chronicle’s April 8 investigation into the accounts of four women that first made allegations against Foppoli public. Those allegations also included accusations of Foppoli isolating women after drinking, and some of them included descriptions of memory loss.

The Palm Beach report includes what appears to be a toxicology report, but the results are redacted. Kuvin declined to describe a toxicology report, saying it would likely be part of a civil case he and Abraham intend to bring.

Foppoli did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday. He repeated his denial of any wrongdoing earlier this week, after news broke that investigators from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office had passed at least some portion of their work on to state prosecutors for review.

In that statement, he said he was “happy to see Palm Beach Florida close their investigation.”

“I’m glad to hear this week that the person who falsely accused me there is getting the mental health support she needs,” Foppoli continued, in an apparent reference to celebrity news sites reporting that Abraham had entered mental health treatment after an arrest for allegedly slapping a security guard at a Los Angeles nightclub.

But Kuvin said it was Foppoli’s alleged assault that damaged his client’s mental health.

“She’s getting mental health treatment because of what he did to her,” Kuvin said.

The Palm Beach report does not label the investigation closed. It describes it as “suspended due to there being insufficient evidence due to the woman not having a recollection of the events that occurred from approximately 12:00 am through 8:00 am on (the night in question), no physical injuries or evidence and no third party testimony.”

That designation, Kuvin said, means police could reopen the case if new evidence emerges in the civil courts. Kuvin has brought civil lawsuits against Bill Cosby and represented at least nine victims of the late prominent sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

A supplement to the report details an investigation that technically spanned nine months, but appears to have seen most of its activity in April 2021. Abraham filed her report on April 2, five days after she alleged the assault took place.