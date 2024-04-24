In a split vote, the Petaluma City Council passed a resolution to allocate $250,000 toward the Helen Putnam Regional Park expansion project – but only if the county kicks in its share.

The council voted 4-2 on April 15 to allocate the funds to the Kelly Creek Protection Project of Earth Island Institute so the group can acquire and work on restoring the 47-acre expansion at D Street and Windsor Drive. Council member Dennis Pocekay recused himself in the vote.

The Petaluma funds are contingent on whether the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors votes to approve a $1.8 million contribution from the county parks fund at a later date.

The project is estimated to cost $9.5 million to acquire the park and enact phase one improvements, with $4.1 million raised to date, said Heather Hines, special projects manager with the city of Petaluma who presented the item to the council.

Currently, the project is short $1.5 million, which is actively being sought by Kelly Creek Protection Project from other funding sources, she said.

After listening to the presentation, which originally did not have the contingency of county funding, council members were concerned that the city may fund a project that never gets finished. Council member Mike Healy likened this to “funding half a car.”

Council member Brian Barnacle, who said he works in the nonprofit sector doing a similar type of fundraising, proposed the contingency.

“I would support conditioning it on receiving the county funds, because that creates more of a momentum to help get the county funds to say that we have another quarter million hinging on that when you’re asking the county,” he said, adding it could help get work started on the project sooner rather than later.

“If we require them to hit 100% of it there’s just going to be this lag and this slog and it really doesn’t help,” he said.

The $250,000 come from the city’s Open Space Acquisition Fund, which currently has about $660,000 and is funded through development projects based on square footage or the number of units, Hines said.

Should various site plans, reviews, permits and additional improvements go according to plan, the expanded area is tentatively slated to become part of the regional park in early 2026, she said.

The site of the park expansion area is part of Scott Ranch, which abuts the county regional park at Windsor and D Streets. The 58-acre property was once intended for full development after Walnut Creek-based developer Davidon Homes purchased it for about $8 million in 2003.

But a 20-year battle over the fate of Scott Ranch whittled that plan down, and the area intended for housing shrunk over time. In 2018, Kelly Creek Protection Project of Earth Island Institute arranged to buy 47 acres from Davidon Homes to preserve open space and extend Helen Putnam Regional Park to D Street. Ultimately, 28 single-family homes were approved for the housing development.

As part of the deal, Scott Ranch’s so-called Red Barn Complex, which City Council designated as a historic landmark in November, will be spared.

The next City Council meeting will include an update on the General Plan and the Blueprint for Carbon Neutrality. It is scheduled for April 29 at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 11 English St., Petaluma.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @sawhney_media.