What’s more fun than a high-flying drone dropping chocolate coins from the sky at Hanukkah? A helicopter ‒ flashing a bright colorful menorah to the waiting children below ‒ doing the same thing.

The ninth annual Petaluma Hanukkah celebration, sponsored by Chabad of Petaluma, delivered on its yearly promise to keep ratcheting up the razzle-dazzle with its spectacular Hanukkah “gelt drop,” a traditional Jewish tossing of gelt (the Yiddish word for money) to children. In the past, the chocolate coins have been dropped from a fire truck ladder, a cement mixer and, in 2021 and 2022, from a lighted menorah dangling from a drone.

This year, Chabad’s Rabbi Dovid Bush hired a helicopter.

“Happy fourth night of Hanukkah, everyone!” greeted Rabbi Bush, taking the outdoor stage at the Petaluma Fairgrounds, shortly after sunset. The event has taken place at the fairgrounds since 2020, when it moved ‒ as a special drive-thru Hanukkah event ‒ after several years in downtown Petaluma, at the Balshaw Bridge over the Petaluma River.

“It may be chilly out there, but inside our hearts are warm and glowing ,” Bush told the cheering crowd, just before lighting a massive nine-foot tall menorah on stage. “Every single one of us is a candle, an ambassador of light. When we face darkness, the best way to fight it is not with more darkness, but with light.”

The big event came toward the conclusion of the festive 90-minute event, which also featured tables piled with latkes and jelly donuts, craft-making, costumed characters, dancing dreidels, balloons in the shape of menorahs and Maccabee swords, an interactive “Strike a Light” game ‒ like whack-a-mole, but with lights ‒ and a cement mixer dressed up as “The World’s Largest Dreidel.”

“I know this is what you’ve all been waiting for,” teased Bush, announcing, “I just texted the helicopter two words. No, not ‘Happy Hanukkah!’ I wrote ‘All clear!’

A few moments later, a low-flying helicopter from Helico Sonoma appeared above the trees, then flying in to hover over a grassy lawn area. As the gathered attendees continued to cheer, approximately 2,000 chocolate coins were dropped from the helicopter, bouncing here and there across the grass as dozens of children charged onto the lawn to pick up the candy.

“Make sure to share,” Bush reminded the kids.

The custom giving coins to children at Hanukkah, explained Rabbi Bush, incorporates a lesson on the value of charity.

“When we are blessed, we share some with those less fortunate than us,” he said. “Naturally, in the Jewish culture, everything always ends up with a food equivalent, so chocolate coins were born. And in our efforts to bring the holidays alive, and create a magical larger-than-life experience, instead of simply distributing the gelt, we've been dropping it in fun and creative ways.”

Once the dropped gelt was fully collected by the kids, as the helicopter, turned back to fly off into the night, Rabbi Bush brought the evening’s activities to an end.

“As you leave, remember to light up your world in every way you can,“ he said, ”and little by little, we will make the world a beautiful place.“